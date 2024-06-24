Update: Richmond Police locate missing 66-year-old

Update: Monday, 9:05 p.m. Claudette McCord has been safely located, according to a report from the Richmond Police Department.

First report: Monday, 7:38 p.m. Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Richmond woman who has been reported missing by her family.

Claudette McCord, 66, was last seen at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Monday, leaving her residence in the 2100 block of Boro Ridge Street on foot. She was last seen wearing a pink night gown with a dark-colored head wrap and may be carrying a black and white bag and an orange bag.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McCord or the circumstances of her disappearance is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Berlack at (804) 314-3976 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.