Missing person: Albemarle County woman last seen on Sept. 21, could be in West Virginia
Missing person: Albemarle County woman last seen on Sept. 21, could be in West Virginia

Chris Graham
Cheyenne Renee ButlerThe Albemarle County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 27-year-old female.

Cheyenne Renee Butler was last seen in the Greenwood area on Thursday, Sept. 21. The investigation currently points toward her being in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, but that has not been verified at this time.

Anyone with information on Butler’s location is asked to please contact Detective Jonathan McKay with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

