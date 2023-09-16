Countries
Middle and high school students invited to participate in Veterans Day essay contest
Schools, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
(© Wayhome Studio – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for its Virginia War Memorial 2023 Veterans Day student essay contest. The annual competition is open to all Virginia middle and high school age public, private and homeschooled students.

The essay topic for the 2023 contest is “A Virginian Who Served in The Military During the Korean War Era Who Inspires Me.” Students may consider a member of their family, of their community, or any Virginian who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, anywhere in the world, during the Korean War Era (1950 – 1953) as their subject.

One winner will be selected from among all middle school entries (grades 6-8) and one from high school entries (grades 9-12). The two students who write the winning essays will each receive a prize package courtesy of McDonald’s Restaurants of Richmond and Hampton Roads.

The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond on Friday, Nov. 10.

Contest details

  • Essays should be 500-750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible. Entries will be judged on clarity of thought, adherence to the contest theme and guidelines, proper grammar, spelling and punctuation.
  • Students are encouraged to contact Sylvia Marshall, Virginia War Memorial archivist ([email protected] ) for additional resources regarding Virginia’s Korean War Era veterans if they wish.
  • Detailed information regarding rules, guidelines and how to enter are available online.
  • All entries must be submitted to the Virginia War Memorial website by 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Oct.15.
  • For additional information or questions, please contact Crystal Coon, Assistant Director of Education, at [email protected] or at (804) 786-2060.

