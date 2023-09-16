Middle and high school students invited to participate in Veterans Day essay contest

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for its Virginia War Memorial 2023 Veterans Day student essay contest. The annual competition is open to all Virginia middle and high school age public, private and homeschooled students.

The essay topic for the 2023 contest is “A Virginian Who Served in The Military During the Korean War Era Who Inspires Me.” Students may consider a member of their family, of their community, or any Virginian who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, anywhere in the world, during the Korean War Era (1950 – 1953) as their subject.

One winner will be selected from among all middle school entries (grades 6-8) and one from high school entries (grades 9-12). The two students who write the winning essays will each receive a prize package courtesy of McDonald’s Restaurants of Richmond and Hampton Roads.

The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond on Friday, Nov. 10.

Contest details