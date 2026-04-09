Home Melania Trump denies ties to Epstein: The bigger question – why?
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Melania Trump denies ties to Epstein: The bigger question – why?

Chris Graham
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Melania Trump. Photo: ©a katz/Shutterstock

Why did Team Trump trot out First Lady Melania Trump in front of the press on Thursday to get us talking again about the Epstein files?

It sure seemed like the spectacle was an attempt to get ahead of a story, though, as I’m writing this an hour and a half after the plain weird presser, there’s still no smoke in the media about any upcoming story on the First Lady.

ICYMI

“I have never been friends with Epstein,” Melania Trump said, in her clipped English. “Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.

“To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell. My email applied to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note,” she said.

Seriously, why?

Are they trying to use the Epstein files to divert our attention from the failures with the Iran war, which was an attempt to distract us from, you know, obviously, the Epstein files.

MS Now is reporting that Donald Trump told one of its reporters that he wasn’t aware that his wife was going to be making these comments, which itself sounds like a diversion, because, that can’t possibly be.

Can it?

“I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in a detailed book, Melania,” the First Lady said, and by god, if it’s in her book – which she almost certainly didn’t write, and it’s doubtful that she’s read it – it has to be true.

“The first time I crossed paths with Epstein was in the year 2000 at an event Donald and I attended together. At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings,” Melania Trump said.

“Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been calculating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false,” she said.

Among the weird things to this: nobody cares about Melania Trump as pertains to the Epstein files story.

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“I’m not a witness or a name witness in connection with any of Epstein’s crimes,” the First Lady said. “My name has never appeared in court documents, the positions, victim statements or anybody’s interviews surrounding the Epstein matter. I have never had any knowledge of Epstein abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane and never visited his private island. I have never been legally accused or convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein’s sex trafficking, abuse of minors and other behavior.”

What in god’s name is she doing here?

Is it possible that – she’s going rogue?

“Now is the time for Congress to act,” the First Lady said. “Epstein was not alone. Several prominent male executives resigned from their powerful positions after this matter became widely politicized. Of course, this doesn’t amount to guilt. But we still must work openly and transparently to uncover the truth.

“I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with the public hearing specifically centered around the survivors,” she went on. “Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony.

“Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes. And then her testimony should be permanently entered in to the congressional record. Then and only then will we have the truth. Thank you.”

Wow. Just, wow.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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