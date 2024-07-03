Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Mel Gurtov: The imperial presidency is now legalized
State/National

Mel Gurtov: The imperial presidency is now legalized

Mel Gurtov
Published date:
supreme court
(© SeanPavonePhoto – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. Supreme Court’s July 1 decision to grant absolute immunity to a President’s official acts is indeed, as Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote on X, “a sad day for America” and “our democracy.” Donald Trump and future presidents are evidently now free to follow their worst instincts if they don’t like the result of elections—or anything else.

Absent any guardrails, presidents, by claiming they are acting in their official capacities, may incite insurrections, order the justice department to detain critics and round up aliens, declare elections invalid, and ignore Congress if it doesn’t follow his will—for instance on Social Security and abortion. The Court’s ruling is borderline insanity, feeding the impulsiveness, delusions, and vengefulness that define Donald Trump.

Who is to say that such acts are not part of the President’s official duties? And if challenged on once-illegal decisions, will a Supreme Court have the will to deny the President his imperial prerogatives?

Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s blistering dissent makes plain that the Court’s decision “reshapes the institution of the presidency,” makes the president a king, and discards the sacred principle that no one is above the law. The President no longer has limits on what he might demand of the justice department—once upon a time independent of the executive branch—or of an underling, up to and including ordering the assassination of an opponent.

The Supreme Court’s decision sullies the oath of office a President takes. It is no longer meaningful that the President swears to protect and defend the Constitution. Nor can a President’s vows to defend the nation against “enemies, foreign and domestic” be taken at face value when now, a President may act against those he considers “enemies of the people.” Trump has told us who they are: members of the media, certain judges, and former officials in his previous administration who have turned against him.

The Court has thus given new meaning to “imperial presidency.” That term came into widespread use at the height of the Vietnam War. Courts at every level have traditionally upheld expansions of presidential power, citing national security. Now that deference has become carte blanche for “official acts” that go far beyond national security, posing great risks to democratic institutions. The six “conservative” justices who have granted Trump a wide path to criminality seem oblivious to those risks.

Immunizing a President from the rule of law has consequences abroad. American exceptionalism has taken a beating for a long time. Now we can bury it. We’re not the “shining light” our founders had hoped we would be.

So let us now stop preaching to other countries about respect for the rule of law, free and fair elections, and the importance of a system of checks and balances. We’re on a path to becoming another banana republic, an American version of far-right autocracies that are spreading throughout Europe. A thoroughly politicized Supreme Court is just the start of America’s de-democratization–open for business, responsive to the most illiberal forces in society, and amenable to strong-man rule.

Conceivably, the district court that ruled against Trump’s claim of absolute immunity will do so again based on his illegal “unofficial” acts. But any such outcome will be subject to new litigation and, if Trump wins in November, to dismissal.

All the more reason why this election will be a turning point in American history. Liberals, progressives, and independents must unite to prevent a far-right victory in Congress as well as in the White House. An independent judiciary and specifically an incorruptible Supreme Court should be a major theme of Democrats.

The other side is inventing new rules of law. There is no time to lose.

Mel Gurtov, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Portland State University and blogs at In the Human Interest.

Mel Gurtov

Mel Gurtov

Top News

1 Offer sheet from UVA Athletics to Tony Bennett sheds light on when extension was offered
2 Frederick County School Board member pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
3 Kaine dismisses calls for Biden to drop out: ‘It’s the pundits, it’s the editorial writers’
4 Brian O’Connor’s new UVA deal puts him in Top 10 nationally in total compensation
5 Hoarding in Ohio: 184 animals rescued that ‘resembled skeletons’

Latest News

road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Motorists to detour around intersection of Hydraulic Road, Hillsdale Drive in C-ville

Rebecca Barnabi
road work
Local

Traffic alert: VDOT delays scheduled project to widen turn lane from Crozet Avenue in Albemarle

Rebecca Barnabi

Work is delayed on a project to lengthen the southbound turn lane from U.S. 240 onto U.S. 250 westbound in Albemarle County.

john paul jones arena
Local

Oct. 19 Heart concert at JPJ canceled due to Ann Wilson cancer diagnosis

Chris Graham

The Heart concert scheduled for Oct. 19 at John Paul Jones Arena has been postponed after rocker Ann Wilson announced on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

fraud
Local

Shenandoah man indicted for wire fraud: More than $200K stolen from employer

Chris Graham
police car arrest lights
Local

Charlottesville Police seize AK-47, ammo after pursuit of convicted felon

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

O’s prospect Coby Mayo offers reminder that he’s too good to keep down on the farm

Chris Graham
prison
State/National

VADOC conducts drug, contraband shakedown at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status