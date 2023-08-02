Countries
Mega Millions jackpot now at $1.25 billion; next drawing Friday night
Mega Millions jackpot now at $1.25 billion; next drawing Friday night

Crystal Graham
Published date:
mega millions lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The Mega Millions jackpot continues its historic rise after there was no jackpot winner Tuesday night. The estimated jackpot increases to $1.25 billion for the next drawing on Friday.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 12.

“There’s always an air of excitement around the country when Mega Millions jackpots soar,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “The growing jackpot is a source of entertainment and winnings for players while generating important dollars for the good causes supported by each lottery.”

The jackpot was last won on April 18.

The August 1 drawing produced a total of 4,904,910 winning tickets across all prize tiers.

Seven tickets matched the five white balls Tuesday night to win the game’s second-tier prize. One, sold in Texas, is worth $4 million because it included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 4X for this drawing.

The other Match 5 winning tickets were sold in California (two), Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Across the country, 135 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Twenty-eight of those tickets are worth $40,000 each, because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 107 win the standard $10,000 each.

Virginia winners

In Virginia, one ticket won $40,000 Tuesday night, and two tickets won $10,000 each.

The ticket that won $40,000 matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number.

Normally that wins $10,000, but the player spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier when buying the ticket. That extra dollar increased the prize to $40,000.

It was bought using the Virginia Lottery’s mobile app by a player in Hampton.

The two $10,000 winning tickets were bought at:

  • Sheetz, 2902 Seminole Trail in Madison
  • Online using the Virginia Lottery app by a player in Sterling

Ticket information

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

