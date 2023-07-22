Mega Millions jackpot increases to $820M; next drawing Tuesday night

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $820 million after no winner Friday night. The next drawing will take place Tuesday night.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 29, 40, 47, 50 and 57, plus the gold Mega Ball 25.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on April 18.

It was almost exactly one year ago when the jackpot reached similar heights, ultimately won at $1.337 billion on July 29, 2022. That was the third time Mega Millions awarded a prize greater than $1 billion; there have now been four winning jackpots of $1 billion or more.

In the July 21 drawing, there were a total of 2,485,688 winning tickets. Eight tickets matched all five white balls to win the game’s prize of $1 million. Two each were sold in Florida, New Jersey and North Carolina, with one each in California and Michigan.

Across the country, 67 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Fourteen of those tickets are worth $20,000 each, because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X on Friday night. The other 53 win the standard $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot was last won, there have been more than 20.7 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $4 million.

These include 39 prizes of $1 million or more, won in 20 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.