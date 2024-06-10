Countries
Charlottesville: McGhee to serve 10 years for 2023 violent attack that left one dead
Local

Charlottesville: McGhee to serve 10 years for 2023 violent attack that left one dead

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

Sentencing took place Thursday related to a shooting that left one man dead at a Charlottesville supermarket on March 4, 2023.

Nasier McGhee was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a voluntary manslaughter charge in Charlottesville Circuit Court. He was initially charged with one count of malicious wounding.

Judge Claude V. Worrell sentenced McGhee with no time suspended by the court.

Justice Kilel, 20, of Gordonsville, was shot and killed last spring at the Sunshine Supermarket on Cherry Avenue.

According to court records, the victim was making a purchase when he was allegedly assaulted by two individuals including McGhee, who was 19 at the time of the shooting. Police said the altercation was the result of an ongoing dispute between the parties.

During the argument, shots were allegedly fired by two individuals. McGhee did not possess a firearm and did not fire the lethal shots, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania.

“His participation in this violent attack warranted a conviction and a significant prison sentence that reflected the severity of the choices he made,” said Platania.

A second person, a juvenile, was also charged with the second-degree murder of Kilel. The juvenile was admitted to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville following the incident.

The Charlottesville Police Department did not release the 17-year-old’s name due to his age.

No further information was provided related to charges and sentencing, if any, of the juvenile.

