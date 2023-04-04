Countries
Local

Man shows up at Sentara RMH with gunshot wound: Harrisonburg PD trying to figure out why

Chris Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

A 24-year-old white male showed up Tuesday morning at Sentara RMH with a gunshot wound, and Harrisonburg Police are trying to figure out what happened.

The PD was informed of the incident at 6:15 a.m., according to a news release.

The victim told investigators that the shooting took place within the city limits.

That’s all we have.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can be left anonymously.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

