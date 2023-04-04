Man shows up at Sentara RMH with gunshot wound: Harrisonburg PD trying to figure out why

A 24-year-old white male showed up Tuesday morning at Sentara RMH with a gunshot wound, and Harrisonburg Police are trying to figure out what happened.

The PD was informed of the incident at 6:15 a.m., according to a news release.

The victim told investigators that the shooting took place within the city limits.

That’s all we have.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can be left anonymously.