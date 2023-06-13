Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmailbag is it time for virginia to move on from softball coach joanna hardin
Sports

Mailbag: Is it time for Virginia to move on from softball coach Joanna Hardin?

Chris Graham
Published date:
joanna hardin uva softball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Stanford and Northwestern have gone to the Women’s College World Series in the last two years. They consistently play at a high level, proving that high academic schools can compete in this sport.

Just look at Duke, the blueprint is right in front of us. Those programs revolve around a quality coach at the top.

Just look at the national championships on Grounds. They all revolve around quality at the top.

With softball being one of the fastest growing sports in the country, it’s unacceptable for UVA to not even put a quality product on the field.

All the pieces are there. They have tons of young talent on the bench that are not being utilized. Great facilities that should be hosting quality out-of-conference opponents. Virginia is a hotbed for softball talent, recruiting should never be an issue.

The team has no identity, not even close to maximizing talent, and it seems that winning is not a priority. Look at the postgame interviews on Twitter. After seven years Coach Hardin is still talking about moral victories and having fun.

It starts at the top. Time for a change.

Why is nobody talking about this?

– UVA1966

To be fair here, I think the answer to the last question, Why is nobody talking about this, is that, it’s softball, which isn’t a good answer, but it’s the answer.

Why it’s not a good answer is, Virginia has invested in softball. Palmer Park, which opened in 2020, cost an estimated $19.4 million, basically, lots of pretty pennies there.

Joanna Hardin has a 139-197 record in her seven seasons leading the UVA softball program, with just two winning seasons – the past two, 28-26 in 2022 and 30-22 in 2023.

Even those winning records the past two seasons can be deceptive.

Hardin’s tenure has just one winning ACC season, in 2022, when her team finished 13-11 in ACC play.

Her teams, according to data compiled by UVA1966, are 51-112 in the ACC in her seven seasons, 54-132 against Power 5 teams, and the 2023 team’s nice 30-22 overall mark included an 8-16 record in ACC play and a 9-21 mark against Power 5 schools.

Hardin has yet to take a UVA team to the NCAA Tournament, which is something in itself, given that she’s had seven years to build the program and the rest, but then you consider, as UVA1966 points out, the success at Duke (48-12, 19-5 ACC, Super Regionals bid in 2023) and Northwestern (42-13, 20-3 Big Ten, Super Regionals bid in 2023).

And then I’d add in Clemson, which only launched its softball program in 2017 with the hire of former Stanford coach John Rittman, who was given two full years to field his first team in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

In Rittman’s first full season, in 2021, Clemson went 44-8 overall, 29-5 in the ACC, and got an NCAA Tournament bid, and in the last two seasons, the Tigers have gone 42-17 and 49-12 and advanced to the Super Regionals each spring.

Hardin’s defenders would want to point to the winning seasons in 2022 and 2023 as a reason to give her a longer leash.

Seven years is a long time to achieve only moderate success, if we can call not even getting a single NCAA Tournament bid in those seven years moderate success.

If it’s not time for a change at the helm of the UVA softball program, we have to consider that maybe what we’re seeing instead is the AD’s office signaling that it just doesn’t care.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia blasts Duke, 12-2: ‘Hoos headed to their sixth appearance in College World Series
2 Notebook: ‘Hoos in three, as Virginia punches its ticket for another trip to Omaha
3 Community support for large animal seizure ‘tremendous,’ volunteers and donations needed
4 Update your presets: WNRN moves radio digits to offer more consistent listening experience
5 DEQ adds Shenandoah Valley, Northern Piedmont to drought watch advisory

Latest News

college world series
Sports

Virginia’s path to a College World Series title runs through Florida, TCU, Oral Roberts

Chris Graham
harrisonburg fire department ballistic equipment vest helmet
Local

Harrisonburg Fire Department acquires ballistic protection equipment to use during hostile acts

Crystal Graham

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is better prepared to respond to hostile events after the purchase of 29 sets of ballistic protection equipment.

Virginia ABC
Virginia

Virginia ABC makes changes to prevent retail, internal theft at stores, distribution center

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is taking measures to address retail shrink at its stores and distribution center.

U.S./World

Wittman and colleagues aim to take a bite out of sharks and help fishermen

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia Driver's License with REAL ID star
Virginia

Deadline gets closer for Virginia residents to get REAL ID for air travel, more

Crystal Graham
Local

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank earns highest food rating from national organization

Rebecca Barnabi
health care
Local

Sentara Health provided more than $260m of support to communities last year

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy