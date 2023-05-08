Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmages kentucky derby win overcast by seven horse deaths at churchill downs
U.S./World

Mage’s Kentucky Derby win overcast by seven horse deaths at Churchill Downs

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Horse racing in 2023 got off to a bad start at the gate.

The 149th Kentucky Derby was won by Mage on Saturday, but the horse, who is owned by more than 300 individuals, is getting none of the spotlight.

Since April 27, seven horses have died at the Louisville track, including five during the week prior to the Derby. The other two were euthanized hours before Derby post time after suffering injuries.

One horse, Lord Miles, was scratched from the race because his trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is suspended indefinitely from Churchill Downs amid investigations of the deaths of two of his other horses.

Joseph-trained Parents Pride collapsed and died after the eighth race on April 29, and Chasing Artie collapsed and died after last Tuesday’s eighth race. According to Yahoo Entertainment, Churchill Downs called the deaths of both horses “highly unusual” and suspended Joseph for utmost caution.

On April 27, Derby hopeful Wild On Ice suffered a left hind leg fracture and was euthanized after evaluation and transportation to an equine surgical facility in Lexington.

Chloe’s Dream suffered a right front knee injury in the second race on Derby Day and was euthanized.

Also on Derby Day, Freezing Point pulled up along the back stretch of the track in the eighth race, then was loaded into an equine ambulance, but later euthanized, NBC announced.

The first non-Derby hopeful who died was 3-year-old filly Take Charge Briana after suffering a “catastrophic injury” in last Tuesday’s fifth race.

On Saturday, Code of Kings, a 3-year-old gelding, was reportedly fixated by party lights at the DJ booth near the paddock at Churchill Downs, flipped multiple times and suffered a broken neck. He was euthanized at an equine clinic.

Mage took the lead against 17 other horses in 2:01:57 in Saturday’s race. Five horses were scratched from the race.

The Preakness will be raced on Saturday, May 20, 2023 and the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Second jail escapee surrenders at Longwood University, injured, asks for medical help
2 Ben Cline can’t even offer ‘thoughts and prayers’ after latest American mass shooting
3 Jim Wood ‘matter’ is ‘closed,’ and Waynesboro leaders are pretending it never happened
4 Virginia basketball family pays tribute to legendary coach Terry Holland
5 It was an emotional tribute for Coach Holland: One that I didn’t want to end

Latest News

Augusta County Library
Local

Library to host BRCC presentation on advanced manufacturing program

Crystal Graham
student loan relief
Virginia

Organizations call on Congress to reject Republican efforts to reverse the student loan payment pause

Crystal Graham

A growing number of organizations are calling on members of Congress to reject Republican efforts to retroactively reverse the federal student loan payment pause.

VPAS dementia care conference 2023
Local

Valley Program for Aging Services to offer dementia care conference May 17

Crystal Graham

For anyone caring for a person living with dementia, Valley Program for Aging Services has put together a conference on May 17 that focuses on dementia care.

tony bennett
Sports

Tony Bennett, UVA hoops staff, competing well in new AAU-style recruiting environment

Chris Graham
rivers casino portsmouth logo
Virginia

Rivers Casino Portsmouth agrees to pay $275K for alleged gaming law violations

Crystal Graham
prescription drugs
U.S./World

DEA extends availability of telehealth prescriptions before expiration of public health emergency

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture

Financial services ensured for legal cannabis businesses with new legislation

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy