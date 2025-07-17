Home Madison County: Injured hiker rescued from Old Rag Mountain Wednesday
Public Safety, Virginia

Madison County: Injured hiker rescued from Old Rag Mountain Wednesday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
hoist rescue old rag mountain madison county med flight 1
Med-Flight 1 hoist rescue, Old Rag Mountain, Shenandoah National Park (July 16, 2025). Photo courtesy National Park Service.

An injured hiker was rescued from Old Rag Mountain in Shenandoah National Park in Madison County on Wednesday.

The crew of Med-Flight 1 executed a successful hoist rescue after a hiker suffered a shoulder injury and could not make it back down the mountain.

Med-Flight 1 was initially notified by the National Park Service of the need for service at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Old Rag Mountain is approximately 80 nautical miles from Med-Flight 1’s home base in Chesterfield.

The flight on Wednesday was staffed by:

  • First Sgt. Jeffrey Weber, Virginia State Police
  • Chris Orr, Chesterfield flight paramedic
  • Michael Burnett, Chesterfield firefighter

The hiker was flown to a waiting EMS crew at the base of the mountain.

Med-Flight 1 previously rescued a hiker on Old Rag Mountain on March 31. This was the fourth hoist rescue this year with other rescues in Amherst and Rockbridge counties.

Med-Flight 1 crews were recognized today by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs for a hoist rescue last August along Saint Mary’s Falls trail in Augusta County.

Med Flight-1 is a joint effort between Virginia State Police pilots and paramedics from the Chesterfield County Fire and EMS departments.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Monticello ceremony welcomes 74 new citizens on same day ICE is given unprecedented power
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
5 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball

Latest News

Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC 318 In Texas

David Evans
staunton-rolling-coal-incident-vehicle
Local, Politics, Public Safety

Staunton: Somehow, I’m now the prosecutor in the April 5 reckless driving case

Chris Graham

The prosecution of a Staunton tow truck company owner charged with misdemeanor reckless driving in a “coal rolling” incident at the Augusta County Courthouse at an April 5 political rally will be handled by … me?

Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia invites public to Belle Isle State Park for Bald Eagle’s release

Rebecca Barnabi

After two months of expert care and rehabilitation, Bald Eagle #25-1783 is ready to return to the skies, and the public is invited.

downtown staunton flash flooding 2020
Environment, Local

Flood mitigation plan in Staunton requires community, business input

Rebecca Barnabi
stone soup books mural painting
Arts, Local

Waynesboro: Stone Soup Books begins new chapter in downtown location

Crystal Graham
Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC 318 In California

David Evans
missing person
Public Safety, Virginia

Missing person alert: Prince William County authorities searching for missing man

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status