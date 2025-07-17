An injured hiker was rescued from Old Rag Mountain in Shenandoah National Park in Madison County on Wednesday.

The crew of Med-Flight 1 executed a successful hoist rescue after a hiker suffered a shoulder injury and could not make it back down the mountain.

Med-Flight 1 was initially notified by the National Park Service of the need for service at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Old Rag Mountain is approximately 80 nautical miles from Med-Flight 1’s home base in Chesterfield.

The flight on Wednesday was staffed by:

First Sgt. Jeffrey Weber, Virginia State Police

Chris Orr, Chesterfield flight paramedic

Michael Burnett, Chesterfield firefighter

The hiker was flown to a waiting EMS crew at the base of the mountain.

Med-Flight 1 previously rescued a hiker on Old Rag Mountain on March 31. This was the fourth hoist rescue this year with other rescues in Amherst and Rockbridge counties.

Med-Flight 1 crews were recognized today by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs for a hoist rescue last August along Saint Mary’s Falls trail in Augusta County.

Med Flight-1 is a joint effort between Virginia State Police pilots and paramedics from the Chesterfield County Fire and EMS departments.

