An injured hiker was rescued from Old Rag Mountain in Shenandoah National Park in Madison County on Wednesday.
The crew of Med-Flight 1 executed a successful hoist rescue after a hiker suffered a shoulder injury and could not make it back down the mountain.
Med-Flight 1 was initially notified by the National Park Service of the need for service at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Old Rag Mountain is approximately 80 nautical miles from Med-Flight 1’s home base in Chesterfield.
The flight on Wednesday was staffed by:
- First Sgt. Jeffrey Weber, Virginia State Police
- Chris Orr, Chesterfield flight paramedic
- Michael Burnett, Chesterfield firefighter
The hiker was flown to a waiting EMS crew at the base of the mountain.
Med-Flight 1 previously rescued a hiker on Old Rag Mountain on March 31. This was the fourth hoist rescue this year with other rescues in Amherst and Rockbridge counties.
Med-Flight 1 crews were recognized today by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs for a hoist rescue last August along Saint Mary’s Falls trail in Augusta County.
Med Flight-1 is a joint effort between Virginia State Police pilots and paramedics from the Chesterfield County Fire and EMS departments.
Related stories
- Amherst County: Juvenile injured mountain biking, rescued from trail by Med-Flight 1
- Rockbridge County: Med-Flight 1 involved in second hiker rescue in two days
- Woman rescued by Med-Flight1 helicopter crew after injury hiking Old Rag Mountain
- Augusta County: Hiker rescued after sustaining serious back injuries at St. Mary’s River