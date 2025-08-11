Home Lynchburg Police: Tip leads to the Sunday arrests of five wanted individuals
Lynchburg Police: Tip leads to the Sunday arrests of five wanted individuals

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
(© Michael – stock.adobe.com)

A tip to the Lynchburg Police Department about a wanted individual led to the arrests of five people on Hillside Court on Sunday.

One suspect attempted to hide inside the residence when officers arrived.

All ultimately surrendered without incident.

The following arrests were made:

  • Frances Booker: Assault and battery; property damage (misdemeanors)
  • Tyereek Johnson: Failure to appear on probation violation (robbery with a firearm)
  • Jabari Jackson: Failure to identify to law enforcement; false identification to avoid arrest – Two warrants out of North Carolina;
  • Darnell Goins: Probation Violation (possession of a weapon by a convicted felon) – wanted in Amherst
  • Timothy Culpeper: Probation violation (grand larceny); probation violation (Schedule I/II controlled substance)

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455‑6050 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

