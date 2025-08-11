A tip to the Lynchburg Police Department about a wanted individual led to the arrests of five people on Hillside Court on Sunday.

One suspect attempted to hide inside the residence when officers arrived.

All ultimately surrendered without incident.

The following arrests were made:

Frances Booker: Assault and battery; property damage (misdemeanors)

Tyereek Johnson: Failure to appear on probation violation (robbery with a firearm)

Jabari Jackson: Failure to identify to law enforcement; false identification to avoid arrest – Two warrants out of North Carolina;

Darnell Goins: Probation Violation (possession of a weapon by a convicted felon) – wanted in Amherst

Timothy Culpeper: Probation violation (grand larceny); probation violation (Schedule I/II controlled substance)

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455‑6050 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.