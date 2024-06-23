Countries
Lynchburg, Lee County receive HUD grants for public-housing improvements

Chris Graham
affordable housing
(© sommart – stock.adobe.com)

Lynchburg and Lee County have been awarded federal grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for capital improvements in public housing.

The Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority was approved for a $250,000 grant, and the Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority was approved for a $245,680 grant.

“Every resident deserves to feel safe in their home,” said Acting HUD Secretary Adrianne Todman. “The Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Program provides critical resources to enhance the protection of residents, safeguard public spaces, and respond swiftly when they need help. These resources will help create a safer, more secure environment for everyone.”

The funds are awarded through HUD’s Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Program, which supports public housing authorities as they address the safety of public housing residents.

The grants may be used to install, repair, or replace capital equipment or systems that contribute to a safer living environment for residents, including security systems/surveillance cameras, fencing, lighting systems, emergency alarm systems, window bars, deadbolt locks, doors, and carbon monoxide detectors.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

