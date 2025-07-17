Home Remote Area Medical seeks volunteer medical, dental, vision professionals for clinic
Remote Area Medical is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for an upcoming Sept. 27-28 clinic.

The two-day, free clinic will be held at Luray High School, 243 Bulldog Drive, Luray, in collaboration with Page County Free Clinic.

RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, September 26 and take down on Sunday, September 28. Overnight parking volunteers to greet patients are also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations. Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Luray, Virginia and surrounding communities, information is available online or call 865-579-1530.

RAM’s clinics are a lifeline for underserved communities, offering free dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. By bringing healthcare directly to individuals in need, RAM removes the barriers of cost and distance that often prevent them from seeking care.

All RAM services are free and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

