It took almost two years, but Albemarle County police finally got an arrest in an armed home invasion thanks to a positive DNA match from evidence collected at the scene.

Jahazi R. Veney, 24, of Louisa, was a positive match to DNA evidence collected on Aug. 11, 2023, at the home on Stony Point Road, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

Veney was arrested Thursday and charged with:

Burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon (§18.2-89)

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (§18.2-53.1)

Brandishing a firearm (§18.2-282)

On July 17, 2025, the Department of Forensic Science returned the positive match for Veney.

Veney is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the ACPD at (434) 296-5807. For those that wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.