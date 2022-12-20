Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news louisa county sheriffs deputies shoot kill man who rushed at them with knife
News & Views

Louisa County: Sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill man who rushed at them with knife

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

Louisa County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who rushed at them with a knife on Monday, and Virginia State Police are now investigating.

Michael Cline, 35, was being served a felony warrant on Thacker Road by two sheriff’s deputies at 1 p.m. on Monday, when according to State Police he attempted to flee the scene on foot.

A taser was deployed, and again, according to police, he produced a knife and rushed sheriff’s deputies at the scene, who defended themselves with their service weapons.

Cline was struck and killed. Both deputies involved were uninjured in the incident.

The investigation is still active and ongoing under the direction of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Richmond Field Office.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

baltimore ravens

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh doubling down on OC Greg Roman
Chris Graham
snow ice road

AAA: When winter weather arrives, tips to be prepared for the unexpected
Crystal Graham

As Virginia residents prepare for ice and snow in the forecast, most people remember to stock up on bread and milk and other necessities. But if you are on the road when bad weather strikes, it’s important to be prepared...

police emergency fire

DEVELOPING: One person injured in shooting on North Berkshire Road in Charlottesville
Chris Graham

Charlottesville Police are reporting that there was a shooting on Monday at 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Berkshire Road.

uva basketball

What UVA Basketball fans need to know: Miami is ranked, but we’re not sure why
Chris Graham

Missing person: Augusta County searching for runaway juvenile
Chris Graham
Isaac McKneely

Freshman Isaac McKneely is stealing minutes: is Virginia’s iMac ready to be a starter?
Chris Graham
police

Three in custody in connection with $115K jewelry theft from Harrisonburg Kohl’s
Chris Graham