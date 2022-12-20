Louisa County: Sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill man who rushed at them with knife

Louisa County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who rushed at them with a knife on Monday, and Virginia State Police are now investigating.

Michael Cline, 35, was being served a felony warrant on Thacker Road by two sheriff’s deputies at 1 p.m. on Monday, when according to State Police he attempted to flee the scene on foot.

A taser was deployed, and again, according to police, he produced a knife and rushed sheriff’s deputies at the scene, who defended themselves with their service weapons.

Cline was struck and killed. Both deputies involved were uninjured in the incident.

The investigation is still active and ongoing under the direction of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Richmond Field Office.