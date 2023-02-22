Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news local cabaret singers raise nearly 13k for high school theater students
Culture

Local cabaret singers raise nearly $13K for high school theater students

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Shenandoah Cabaret performs “Songs from the Stage” at Barren Ridge Vineyards in Fishersville on January 26, 2023. Photos by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

A local group of actors performed “Songs from the Stage” in late January and raised $12,994.60 for high school students to participate in summer theater opportunities.

The six actors partnered with the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge to establish a new Performing Arts Enrichment Fund (PAE) fueled by ticket sales.

The community response in late January also inspired the actors to formally band together under the name Shenandoah Cabaret, and to schedule other opportunities for the community to donate to local high school students.

“We want to see it grow and the community thrive,” Diana Black said. “All of us care deeply about clearing a path for young artists.”

Black and Jennifer Kirkland organized “Songs from the Stage” because of their memories of intensive summer training as young actors. Local actors Sandi Belcher, Daniel Burrows, Jeremy Douylliez-Willis and Kemper McCauley are also part of the cabaret group, which performed at Barren Ridge Vineyards in late January.

“For students in the performing arts, some opportunities are exclusively available in the summer, and we wanted to promote greater access to the kinds of experiences we ourselves had found so transformative,” Black said.

The PAE fund will provide financial support for students at Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County public high schools seeking participation in summer performing arts education programs. Eligible students will be selected based on nominations by their high school performing arts teachers.

“What this means is there are $2000 available for each high school to use,” Kirkland said.

In high school, Jennifer Kirkland was in high school, she attended a four-week summer immersion program at the Indiana University School of Music. After private lessons with faculty and participating in a large chorus, Kirkland was part of a group of actors who performed in a concert at the end of the program.

“There was this one section where the sopranos were singing way up in the stratosphere,” Kirkland recalls. “I will never forget how the sound we made together made me feel — it was as if the sky was literally opening up…I knew, then and there, that I would do whatever it took to study there.”

Kirkland attended IU School of Music a few years later and earned her degree.

Black spent her high school summers acting, singing and dancing at Encore Stage and Studio in Arlington, Virginia.

“My very first show, I was in My Fair Lady as part of the ensemble. Our lead went on to win a Helen Hayes award; that’s how high-caliber the talent was. And before rehearsal, newcomers like me were given all the fundamental skills of theatre, the very same ones I teach to my students today at Silver Line [Theatre Exchange, a non-profit in Staunton],” Black said.

Black also participated in theatre classes at school.

“It was such a committed, accelerated process,” Black said. “I was in the theatre for hours each day. It takes three months — roughly the length of a summer — to prepare for and stage a full-scale, traditional musical like that. It was a truly concentrated type of theatrical education.”

Nominated students who enroll in programs offered by educational institutions and nonprofit arts organizations will receive funding. Guidelines for the nomination process are in development for schools and teachers.

The PAE fund welcomes donations.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

1 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
2 UPDATE: Waynesboro vice mayor defends ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur of Pete Buttigieg
3 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
4 Resident: Tent City evictees land at B Street encampment, ‘unsafe’ for children
5 Novelist John Grisham on college hoops, NIL, George Clooney and ‘Calico Joe”

Latest News

james carter
Sports

Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo

Chris Graham
housing
Local

City of Waynesboro awarded $597K to improve affordable housing in River City

Crystal Graham

The City of Waynesboro received a potential lifeline Friday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Capital Improvements’ Capital Fund.

homeless b street waynesboro
Local

Evicted again: Police assisting B Street ‘landowner with trespass enforcement’ of homeless

Crystal Graham

The Waynesboro Police Department is “assisting the landowner with trespass enforcement" on the homeless encampment near B Street, according to Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp.

letter to the editor
Perspectives

Letter: Jim Wood needs to be replaced

Letters
pete buttigieg
Local

Pete Buttigieg is aware that Waynesboro’s vice mayor called him ‘Pete Buttplug’

Chris Graham
waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’

Chris Graham
jim wood facebook
Local

Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood offers half-hearted apology for ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy