Local Boys & Girls Club honored for youth advocacy with national award

A HERO of Youth Award was given to the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

The award is a recognition from the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the local organization’s advocacy on behalf of Virginia’s youth.

“Clubs like ours have a unique role as community leaders in providing valuable after school programs to our country’s youth that enable them to achieve great futures,” Community Engagement Director Leslie Lusk said. “We are wholly committed to raising the visibility of the needs of our community youth, especially the ones who need us most, and show what we can accomplish with the support of our elected officials and our community.”

Boys & Girls Clubs across the United States were forced to address a new set of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The clubs provided vital services and a calming, steady presence in the lives of struggling families and communities. The clubs also partnered with public officials to meet larger needs in communities, including childcare for health care professionals and other essential workers, meals and virtual learning to fill educational gaps.

“Because of the steadfast advocacy of leaders like Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton & Augusta County, our nation’s youth have access to skills and experiences that can put them on the path to great futures,” CEO & President of Boys & Girls Clubs of America Jim Clark said. “These successes aren’t possible without a strong partnership with elected officials at the local, State and Federal levels. I commend the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton & Augusta County for their tireless work on behalf of their community’s youth and congratulate them on this much-deserved recognition.”

Executive Director & CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County Debra Freeman-Belle said the clubs “champion opportunities for all youth, equipping young people with the experiences and tools they need to succeed. Our advocacy isn’t just a one-day event. We are raising our voices every single day, to ensure top issues and solutions impacting young people are prioritized in our community, our state and at the national level.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, more than 4,700 clubs serve more than 4.3 million youth through club memberships and community outreach.