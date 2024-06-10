Countries
Lime Kiln Theater adds two non-season pass performances to 2024 schedule

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

lime kiln theater 2023 Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington has added two performances to its 2024 Summer Concert Series.

“Tiny Habits” is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, and “The Lone Bellow” is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4.

Tickets for both concerts will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at limekilntheater.org. Both shows are ticketed separately and are not included with the 2024 season pass.

Tickets for the “Tiny Habits” concert are $30 per person in advance or $35 per person at the door. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $65 per person. The VIP package includes one general-admission ticket, early access to the venue, crowd-free merchandise shopping and a Tiny Habits merch bag.

Tickets for “The Lone Bellow” show will be $35 per person in advance or $40 per person at the door.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for both concerts, with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer Concert Series is sponsored by UTS Systems and J.F. Brown Real Estate. Local food, beer, wine and cider will be available for purchase at both events.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

