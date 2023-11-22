Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Life’s too short to spend it worrying about when it’s going to come to an end
Virginia, Op/Eds

Life’s too short to spend it worrying about when it’s going to come to an end

Chris Graham
Published date:

mochiI woke up every day, for nearly a year, afraid that I was going to die. It didn’t occur to me until the other day, when I was helping my wife and my niece dry off our 15-year-old poodle, Mochi, after he’d fallen in the water fountain in our backyard, trying to get a sip of water, we assume, that I should have been spending that time thinking about how great it is to be alive.

I had a blood clot that turned into a pulmonary embolism back in 2021. I’d had the PE for about a month, I later realized, based on the symptoms – fatigue, lots of coughing, which I’d interpreted to be a cold that just wasn’t going away.

I didn’t figure it was more because I was able to work out each day, able to otherwise function mostly normally.

It didn’t come to me right away after my one night in the hospital that I hadn’t been actually near death.

I mean, if I’d waited another few days, maybe.

For months after the PE, every muscle twitch in my left calf, where the first blood clot originated, then broke away and traveled to my lungs, was an existential threat.

I lived in fear of my own body.

What was going on here was, my lifelong struggles with severe anxiety, which I had been able to mostly suppress, were taking over.

From the basics of, I’m going to die on that long road trip to the beach, my life became, I’m going to die in my sleep because my body is turning against me.

It was an excruciating year, to say the least.

The good from this was getting into therapy and learning more about myself through that process than I probably would have ever known.

The revelation about how the anxiety wasn’t all that bad a thing came post-therapy, but I don’t know that it comes to me without the therapy experience.

I don’t know now that it would have ever sunk in for me how great it is to be alive until I thought about that awful year when I woke up every day thinking I was going to die.

That’s a powerful self-revelation.

It’s becoming more an issue for me with the end days for Mochi, who is nine months into renal failure that has had his clock ticking from Day 1.

What I see out of Mochi every day has me thinking back to my tough 2021 with a fresh set of eyes.

That little puppy dog probably knows that something is up, that he doesn’t quite have the pep in his step that he used to, but just the same, he jumps at the gate when it’s time for breakfast or dinner, or a treat, and he’ll sometime miss when he tries to jump on the couch, but he still tries.

We’re near a point with Mochi where a tough decision will have to be made.

But I don’t sense it coming just yet.

What I’m learning from watching Mochi each day is, I want to be excited about food, about running around out in the backyard, barking with excitement at anything and everything, until it’s time to transition to whatever’s next.

I don’t want to spend another day thinking that I’m going to die.

There are too many water fountains, and only so many Mochis.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Rain on the way in Virginia; should put an end to burn bans in state
2 Jury finds Virginia dog breeder guilty of 60 counts of animal cruelty
3 TikTok does for Osama bin Laden what 9/11, his ‘Letter to America’ couldn’t do
4 Gas prices continue march back toward $3-a-gallon mark: Will the streak continue?
5 Thanksgiving primer: What table scraps are safe, harmful for your dog to eat

Latest News

tony elliott miami
Football, Sports

Tony Elliott, with clean slate in UVA-Tech rivalry, looks to build on late-season momentum

Chris Graham
senior christmas
U.S. & World

Kindness Awareness Week: A powerful reminder to be kind wherever possible

Sylvia Ghazarian

The revolutionary power of kindness stands as a formidable force, ready to dismantle barriers and pave the way for a future where every person’s right to choose is honored and protected.  

solar
Climate

Bobby Whitescarver: Utility-scale solar is coming, so let’s make sure to do it right

Chris Graham

We are undergoing a wonderful, historic, frustrating and in some cases (Maui) devastating transition to renewable energy.

gun america
Virginia

Joy First: Ordinary citizens lay down to take on Northern Virginia war profiteers

Joy First
virginia state capitol
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Democrats unveil 2024 agenda: Abortion rights, minimum wage, AR-15 bans

Chris Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Police, Virginia

Virginia drug trafficker sentenced for fentanyl, heroin, firearm possession

Crystal Graham
world snake day
Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia preps Thanksgiving meals for more than 130 wild animals

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy