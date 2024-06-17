Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home License plate reader technology helps nab suspects in Virginia Beach armed robbery
State/National

License plate reader technology helps nab suspects in Virginia Beach armed robbery

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fingerprinting a criminal
(© franz12 – stock.adobe.com)

Technology played a key role in catching three men and one juvenile allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Virginia Beach early Thursday morning.

Officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the armed robbery report in the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue at 2:23 a.m.

Detectives utilized license plate reader and traffic cameras to identify the suspect vehicle and track it to Newport News.

The vehicle was subsequently located, and four suspects inside the vehicle were arrested.

Ahmad Goodwin, 27, of New Jersey; Zaden McFarland, 19, of Chesapeake; and Jaheen Tynes, 21, of Hampton, have each been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

A 17-year-old male has also been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, juvenile possession of a firearm and the use of a mask.

“The use of technology such as our expanded citywide camera network, augmented by our recent addition of Flock regional license plate readers is a force multiplier for the VBPD,” said Paul Neudigate, Virginia Beach Police Department chief. “These technologies play a direct role in solving crimes and apprehending suspects, such as in this offense where they enabled us to apprehend the suspects in hours, confiscate the firearm used and recovery property that was stolen from our victim.

“There is no doubt that our increased use of cameras and license plate readers are helping us to keep the City of Virginia Beach one of the safest large cities in the nation.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 If you’re worried about Brian O’Connor, UVA Baseball, well, you know, don’t
2 Woolfolk, limited by knee, tried to gut it out: ‘It sucks that’s the way to end your season’
3 Travelogue: My week (OK, not quite a week) at the College World Series
4 House Freedom Caucus member backs John McGuire over Bob Good in Fifth District race
5 Charlottesville: Cooling centers open to help residents beat the heat

Latest News

Fentanyl
Health, Politics, Virginia

Ashburn: AG Miyares to host Narcan training Tuesday with First Lady Youngkin speaking

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia

Virginia Pollinator Week: VDOT to install 135 acres of state roadside habitats

Rebecca Barnabi

Gov. Glenn Youngkin proclaimed June 17 to 23, 2024 as Virginia Pollinator Week in recognition of the important role of pollinators. 

paramount theater
Arts & Entertainment, Local

The Capitol Fools to bring musical satire to Charlottesville for one show

Crystal Graham

A political satire group will bring its fast-paced, laugh-out loud musical to The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Sept. 15.

bob good
Politics, State/National

House Freedom Caucus member backs John McGuire over Bob Good in Fifth District race

Chris Graham
woman cooling off in extreme heat
Health, Local

Charlottesville: Cooling centers open to help residents beat the heat

Crystal Graham
gas prices
State/National

Gas prices tick up a penny or two: Analyst says it’s a ‘short timeout’ in declines

Chris Graham
chris graham college world series
Sports

Travelogue: My week (OK, not quite a week) at the College World Series

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status