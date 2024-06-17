License plate reader technology helps nab suspects in Virginia Beach armed robbery

Technology played a key role in catching three men and one juvenile allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Virginia Beach early Thursday morning.

Officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the armed robbery report in the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue at 2:23 a.m.

Detectives utilized license plate reader and traffic cameras to identify the suspect vehicle and track it to Newport News.

The vehicle was subsequently located, and four suspects inside the vehicle were arrested.

Ahmad Goodwin, 27, of New Jersey; Zaden McFarland, 19, of Chesapeake; and Jaheen Tynes, 21, of Hampton, have each been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

A 17-year-old male has also been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, juvenile possession of a firearm and the use of a mask.

“The use of technology such as our expanded citywide camera network, augmented by our recent addition of Flock regional license plate readers is a force multiplier for the VBPD,” said Paul Neudigate, Virginia Beach Police Department chief. “These technologies play a direct role in solving crimes and apprehending suspects, such as in this offense where they enabled us to apprehend the suspects in hours, confiscate the firearm used and recovery property that was stolen from our victim.

“There is no doubt that our increased use of cameras and license plate readers are helping us to keep the City of Virginia Beach one of the safest large cities in the nation.”