Augusta County Library to host BRCC presentation on advanced manufacturing program

For people interested in a job in advanced manufacturing, Blue Ridge Community College offers a paid training program that provides the skills and training needed for a successful career.

The Augusta County Library in Fishersville will host a presentation on the JobStarter Advanced Manufacturing Program on Saturday, May 13, from 1-2 p.m.

No registration required.

The presentation will include perspective from individuals who have completed the program.

Participants enrolling in JobStarter must also have reliable transportation, be eligible to work in the U.S. and hold a high school diploma or GED.

The three-week program involves training, meeting companies and choosing the best place for you to work. Successful completion of the program also guarantees interviews with local manufacturing companies.

The library is located at 1759 Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.

For more information on the program, visit www.brcc.edu/jobstarter