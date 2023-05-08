Countries
Local

Augusta County Library to host BRCC presentation on advanced manufacturing program

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Augusta County LibraryFor people interested in a job in advanced manufacturing, Blue Ridge Community College offers a paid training program that provides the skills and training needed for a successful career.

The Augusta County Library in Fishersville will host a presentation on the JobStarter Advanced Manufacturing Program on Saturday, May 13, from 1-2 p.m.

No registration required.

The presentation will include perspective from individuals who have completed the program.

Participants enrolling in JobStarter must also have reliable transportation, be eligible to work in the U.S. and hold a high school diploma or GED.

The three-week program involves training, meeting companies and choosing the best place for you to work. Successful completion of the program also guarantees interviews with local manufacturing companies.

The library is located at 1759 Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.

For more information on the program, visit www.brcc.edu/jobstarter

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

