Lexington, Rockbridge community, visitors invited to shape future tourism plans

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Lexington and Rockbridge County officials are preparing to set a tourism plan for the next three to five years and would like visitors and community members to weigh in.

Lexington & Rockbridge Area Tourism released an online survey today to gather community and visitor input to inform their tourism strategic plan. It open to anyone who has spent any time in these communities over the last three years.

The survey will be open through Aug. 6.

“Tourism has tremendous capacity to support our local economy and improve quality of life in the region,” said Sheryl Wagner, executive director of Lexington & Rockbridge Tourism Development. “It is important that we understand what success looks like for both our local communities and our visitor base.”

The strategic plan process is being led by Eddy Alexander, a marketing communications firm headquartered in Roanoke.

Industry outreach has been taking place all summer long, and the full planning process includes both primary and secondary research, visitor trend analysis, economic impact reviews, focus groups, stakeholder interviews and more.

The final tourism strategic plan is expected to be released this fall.

The current campaign of “Small Towns, Big Backyard” invites visitors to explore the historic villages, towns and cities of Rockbridge County as well as enjoy outdoor adventure through mountain and river explorations.

The survey is available online.

