news king george county colonial beach woman dies from injuries in head on crash
State/National

King George County: Colonial Beach woman dies from injuries in head-on crash

Chris Graham
Published:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash in King George County on New Year’s Eve that took the life of a Colonial Beach woman.

A 2006 Honda Accord, driven by Edith Jane Chapman, 76, of Colonial Beach, ran off the road to the right on Route 218 at 12:35 p.m., overcorrected, and struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Candice Lachelle Grim, 30, of Colonial Beach, head-on.

Chapman succumbed to injuries on the scene. She was wearing her seatbelt.

Grim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

