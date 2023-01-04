King George County: Colonial Beach woman dies from injuries in head-on crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash in King George County on New Year’s Eve that took the life of a Colonial Beach woman.

A 2006 Honda Accord, driven by Edith Jane Chapman, 76, of Colonial Beach, ran off the road to the right on Route 218 at 12:35 p.m., overcorrected, and struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Candice Lachelle Grim, 30, of Colonial Beach, head-on.

Chapman succumbed to injuries on the scene. She was wearing her seatbelt.

Grim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.