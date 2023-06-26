Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newskaine warner secure 14 3 million for harrisonburg to make city safer for cyclists pedestrians and drivers
Local

Kaine, Warner secure $14.3M for Harrisonburg to make city safer for cyclists, pedestrians, drivers

Crystal Graham
Published date:

liberty street project harrisonburgThe City of Harrisonburg will move forward with a streetscape and mobility transformation project after securing $14.3 million in federal grant funds.

The funding was part of more than $38 million in federal infrastructure investments going to communities in Northampton, Accomack, Chesterfield, Rockingham and Fairfax counties.

The federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funds will be used in Harrisonburg to create safer routes for travelers in the downtown area, enhance area streetscape aesthetics and increase transportation and trail connectivity for community members and visitors.

The funding, announced by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner today, supports 100 percent of the project’s estimated cost with no matching city funds necessary at this time.

“Strong infrastructure – from roads and bridges to sidewalks and shared-use paths – is critical to helping Virginians get where they need to go and enjoy the great outdoors,” said the senators in a joint news release. “We’re proud to have helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that helped make these investments possible and look forward to seeing the positive impacts they’ll have on Virginia communities.”

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed is grateful for the hard work of both senators to support Harrisonburg.

“This grant will make our downtown even safer for all visitors, no matter if they are walking, bicycling or driving,” said Reed. “We thank them both for all that they do for the people of The Friendly City.”

The Downtown Harrisonburg Streetscape and Mobility Transformation project includes:

  • The transformation of one lane (starting at Noll Drive at Kratzer Avenue moving south down Liberty Street to Main Street) into two-way separated bicycle lanes, also known as a two-way cycle track, protected by a median separating the bike lanes from traffic.
  • The median spaces may allow for green space use (installation of grass, gardens, etc.) in various locations supporting city environmental initiatives and programs.
  • Installation of a connecting section of path from Grattan Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Way, where the Bluestone Trail begins and runs through James Madison University to Purcell Park.
  • Upgrades at intersections, including replacing crosswalks and signal poles with decorative crosswalks and poles.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our local transportation infrastructure while making streets safer for all in our community,” Harrisonburg Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said. “Knowing that we will now be able to move forward on this project, thanks to the support from Senator Kaine and Senator Warner, will make a major difference for people looking to shop, live and work in our Downtown.”

The project was originally identified in the Harrisonburg Downtown 2040 Plan which looked at ways to improve Harrisonburg’s Downtown for the future.

Design work will begin in the coming weeks with construction currently estimated to take place in 2027.

For more information, visit HarrisonburgVA.gov

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Kaine, Warner secure $14.3M for Harrisonburg to make city safer for cyclists, pedestrians, drivers
2 Harrisonburg: Independence Day fireworks show set for Saturday, July 1
3 Richmond Flying Squirrels alums fueling San Francisco Giants playoff push
4 Harrisonburg Half Marathon receives certification from industry governing body
5 Kline’s to celebrate 80 years of ice cream with community party in Waynesboro

Latest News

Walter Lamont Banks
Local

Albemarle County shooting suspect in custody on malicious wounding charge

Chris Graham
pickleball harrisonburg
Sports

Coming to America: Pickleball courts in empty mall and office spaces

Rebecca Barnabi

Coming to an empty mall space near you: pickleball. Renovated mall and office space will be transformed into pickleball courts.

norfolk
Virginia

Norfolk geo data company to increase offshore wind research in Virginia

Crystal Graham

A leading geo data company will expand its offshore wind research in the City of Norfolk. Fugro plans to create 15 new jobs with the expansion of its Americas Center of Expertise for Offshore Wind.

mma
Sports

Oklahoma senator, Teamsters president challenging each other to cagefight

Chris Graham
dairy farms
Virginia

Asian longhorned tick infestation is a threat to Virginia livestock, including cattle

Crystal Graham
july fourth fireworks display
Local

Harrisonburg: Independence Day fireworks show set for Saturday, July 1

Crystal Graham
baltimore orioles
Sports

O’s Notebook: Top prospect Jordan Westburg at second base for Monday’s MLB debut 

Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy