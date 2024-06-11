Kaine votes no on appointee to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., cast a symbolic vote on Tuesday against the nomination of David Rosner to serve on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, on the same day that the FERC approved operations of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

A press release from Kaine’s office noted his concerns with federal legislation written to appease West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin that greenlit the MVP by exempting it from normal permitting processes and eliminating judicial review of the project.

“I have long advocated for a more fair and transparent process when it comes to permits for natural gas pipelines. Like many Virginians, I was deeply frustrated by Congress’ decision to greenlight the MVP without normal administrative or judicial review, which took away my constituents’ ability to share their concerns,” Kaine said in a statement.

“Today—the day that the MVP asked FERC for permission to switch on the gas—I voted no on rubber-stamping the same old people to FERC, especially to replace a commissioner who was forced out for implementing the kinds of permitting process improvements that Americans deserve,” Kaine said.