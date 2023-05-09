Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsjury says trump committed sexual battery against journalist awards 5m in damages
U.S./World

Jury says Trump committed sexual battery against journalist, awards $5M in damages

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump
(© Evan El-Amin – Shutterstock)

A jury in New York has found that former President Donald Trump committed sexual battery against journalist E. Jean Carroll, and that his claims last fall that she had made up the story constituted defamation.

The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The verdict in the trial involving allegations from Carroll that she had been raped by Trump in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s came after a scant two and a half hours of deliberations on Tuesday.

Trump didn’t testify in his own defense in the trial, leaving his attorney, Joseph Tacopina, to base the defense strategy around cross-examinations of Carroll and the plaintiff’s other witnesses.

Trump at this writing has yet to comment on the verdict.

It’s the first significant legal setback for the former president, who is facing a $250 million civil fraud suit in New York, and is expected to face criminal charges in Georgia related to an investigation of his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Despite the many legal swords of Damocles hanging over his head, Trump somehow leads the 2024 Republican presidential nomination field against a group of contenders led by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Trains move hazardous materials through the Valley: Are we prepared for a derailment?
2 Warren County sheriff’s deputies indicted for traffic stop that led to motorist’s death
3 Group: ‘Corporate America must step forward and play their part’ to stem gun violence
4 Tony Bennett, UVA hoops staff, competing well in new AAU-style recruiting environment
5 Virginia basketball recruiting: ‘Hoos offer four-star 2024 guard Christian Bliss

Latest News

donald trump
U.S./World

E. Jean Carroll will never see a dime of Trump’s money: But she has the verdict

Chris Graham
spring storm
Virginia

Watch out for late frost next week; summer outlook includes rainfall, temps above average

Crystal Graham

An AccuWeather meteorologist is warning residents of Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley of potential frost next week.

kimberly mooney
Virginia

Richmond Police Department names Kimberly Mooney as LGBTQ+ community liaison

Chris Graham

The Richmond Police Department has named Capt. Kimberly Mooney as the department’s LGBTQ+ Community Liaison.

court law
U.S./World

Retired teacher sentenced to 35 years for traveling abroad to have sex with pre-teens

Chris Graham
tony muskett
Sports

Report: UVA coaching staff has concerns over fit with QB transfer Tony Muskett

Chris Graham
guns
U.S./World

Violence in Sudan ‘has been far reaching across all sectors of society’

Rebecca Barnabi
fraud
Virginia

Authorities believe there may be more victims of Virginia Beach fraudster: Are you one of them?

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy