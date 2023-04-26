Jones Gardens requests donations for expansion garden on Montgomery Avenue

By expanding its community garden, Jones Gardens in Staunton will harvest an estimated 5,000 pounds of additional organically grown produce this year.

Jones Gardens is at the corner of Peck Street and Montgomery Avenue, and the expansion is planned at an adjacent site on Montgomery Avenue, across from the entrance to Montgomery Hall Park.

More than 20 varieties of vegetables are expected to be planted at the expansion site. The hope of this expansion is to further engage community members in growing their own food and to respond to the demand for organically grown produce.

The expansion will support the organization’s food delivery program for seniors.

Jones Gardens partnered with Norm Shafer, owner of Geezer Farms, who allowed the organization to use his land and greenhouse to grow thousands more pounds of food for the community last summer. Jones Gardens also worked with the city of Staunton to codify a community garden ordinance and receive approval for its expansion site.

“Now that the ordinance has been adopted and the site has been approved, we’ve sprung into action,” Naomi Jones, founder of Jones Gardens, said. “This will be another unique, beautified plot of previously unused land in the city where our community can work together to grow wholesome, nutritious food for all to enjoy.”

Jones Gardens has a fundraising goal of $25,000 this spring to fund the expansion and long-term operations of both gardens. Donations are welcome, as well as community support to secure more materials, supplies and labor.

“We are so grateful to the Staunton community for being there for us since we opened in 2021, and we can only continue with their ongoing support,” Jones said.

Jones Gardens is even more important now with the cancelation of emergency SNAP benefits for recipients with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic public health emergency. The cost of food is also still high thanks to inflation.

“We believe everyone should have access to healthy, nourishing food regardless of income,” Jones said. “On Market Days, we sell our produce at least 20 percent below the cost at a typical grocery store, and all proceeds go directly back into garden operations.”

Volunteers at the garden or who participate in the composting program receive produce free of charge. The initial garden site at the corner of Peck Street and Montgomery Avenue will continue serving the community as a hub for food production and garden programming.

“We will continue to grow produce, have our regular Market Days, and host educational and entertaining events like Garden Labs and Story Night at our primary location,” Jones said.

