John McCutcheon in concert at Wayne Theatre Friday night
Culture

John McCutcheon in concert at Wayne Theatre Friday night

Crystal Graham
Published date:

john mccutcheon Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist John McCutcheon will perform in concert at the Wayne Theatre in Downtown Waynesboro Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

McCutcheon has been at the forefront of American folk music since the late ’70s, covering a wide variety of traditions including Appalachian dulcimer and fiddle music, topical protest songs and children’s albums for respected folk labels.

Proficient on numerous instruments including the hammered and mountain dulcimer, fiddle, guitar, banjo and jawharp, McCutcheon has also performed widely as a storyteller, written several books, and worked as a social and labor activist.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Downtown Waynesboro.

Tickets are $42 and are available online.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

