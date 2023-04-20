John McCutcheon in concert at Wayne Theatre Friday night

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist John McCutcheon will perform in concert at the Wayne Theatre in Downtown Waynesboro Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

McCutcheon has been at the forefront of American folk music since the late ’70s, covering a wide variety of traditions including Appalachian dulcimer and fiddle music, topical protest songs and children’s albums for respected folk labels.

Proficient on numerous instruments including the hammered and mountain dulcimer, fiddle, guitar, banjo and jawharp, McCutcheon has also performed widely as a storyteller, written several books, and worked as a social and labor activist.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Downtown Waynesboro.

Tickets are $42 and are available online.