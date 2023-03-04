Job fair scheduled to recruit nurses, other staff for Salem VA Health Care System

The Salem VA Health Care System is hosting a job fair for nurses and other critical staff on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For qualified applicants, tentative job offers may be extended.

“There will be HR experts on hand to review candidates’ resumes, interview candidates, and in some cases extend job offers to qualified candidates, and to get selected applicants started on the pre-employment process,” said Brandon Dillon, senior human resources strategic business partner.

The goal of the job fair is to reduce the amount of time it normally takes to advertise, interview and select qualified applicants.

“The goal is to get nurses and other professionals into the VA system and serving veterans as quickly as possible,” said Rebecca Stackhouse, Salem VA HCS executive director.

The job fair will target a number of specialties with multiple vacancies:

Registered nurses

Licensed practical nurses

Nursing assistants

Medical support assistants

Medical technologists

Pharmacy technicians

Medical instrument technicians (ultrasound)

Medical technicians (phlebotomists)

Housekeepers

Social workers

Psychologists

Police officers

Dillon said applicants should plan on spending a few hours at the facility for potential interviews and other onboarding paperwork.

Applicants should also bring at least two printed copies of their resume, and two forms of ID (driver’s license and social security card or birth certificate).

The job fair will take place at Salem VAMC at 1970 Roanoke Blvd., in Salem. It will take place in the main area of the hospital lobby in Building 143.