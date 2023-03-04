Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news job fair scheduled to recruit nurses other staff for salem va health care system
Virginia

Job fair scheduled to recruit nurses, other staff for Salem VA Health Care System

Crystal Graham
Published:
job interview
(© photobyphotoboy – stock.adobe.com)

The Salem VA Health Care System is hosting a job fair for nurses and other critical staff on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For qualified applicants, tentative job offers may be extended.

“There will be HR experts on hand to review candidates’ resumes, interview candidates, and in some cases extend job offers to qualified candidates, and to get selected applicants started on the pre-employment process,” said Brandon Dillon, senior human resources strategic business partner.

The goal of the job fair is to reduce the amount of time it normally takes to advertise, interview and select qualified applicants.

“The goal is to get nurses and other professionals into the VA system and serving veterans as quickly as possible,” said Rebecca Stackhouse, Salem VA HCS executive director.

The job fair will target a number of specialties with multiple vacancies:

  • Registered nurses
  • Licensed practical nurses
  • Nursing assistants
  • Medical support assistants
  • Medical technologists
  • Pharmacy technicians
  • Medical instrument technicians (ultrasound)
  • Medical technicians (phlebotomists)
  • Housekeepers
  • Social workers
  • Psychologists
  • Police officers

Dillon said applicants should plan on spending a few hours at the facility for potential interviews and other onboarding paperwork.

Applicants should also bring at least two printed copies of their resume, and two forms of ID (driver’s license and social security card or birth certificate).

The job fair will take place at Salem VAMC at 1970 Roanoke Blvd., in Salem. It will take place in the main area of the hospital lobby in Building 143.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

spirit of freedom
Virginia

Digital history project looks at Civil War’s emancipationist legacy in the Shenandoah Valley

Crystal Graham
us politics congress
U.S./World

Legislators propose more transparency in federal student loan process

Crystal Graham

A bipartisan group of legislators are aiming to increase transparency in the federal student loan process and give borrowers additional tools.

wokeness
Perspectives

What is the opposite of ‘wokeness’? It’s not what you think

Jonathan Klate

“Wokeness” is what folks on the political right love to declare themselves as being against these days. But, what is it, really, that they oppose?

road work
Local

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of March 6-10

Chris Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of March 6-10

Chris Graham
jay huff unc
Sports

Virginia basketball alum Jay Huff signs two-way deal with Washington Wizards

Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Baseball: #11 Virginia Tech walks off Charlotte, 13-11, in 10 innings

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy