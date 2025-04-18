Home JMU’s MAGA Board of Visitors votes to dismantle school’s DEI office
Local, Politics, Virginia

JMU’s MAGA Board of Visitors votes to dismantle school’s DEI office

Chris Graham
Published date:
jmu
Photo: © Rosemarie Mosteller/stock.adobe.com

We’re, admittedly, playing catchup on the news that the JMU Board of Visitors voted a week ago to dismantle the school’s DEI office.

The April 11 move was a mere formality, of course, and JMU itself was late to the game, after UVA, Virginia Tech and VCU had already made similar moves.

The BOVs at the state-funded schools all have supermajorities of voting members appointed by MAGA Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose attorney general, another MAGA, Jason Miyares, has been acting as the hatchet man on initiatives handed down by the Trump/Project 2025 folks.

ICYMI

glenn youngkin
Glenn Youngkin. Photo: © Maxim Elramsisy/Shutterstock

And in fact, at JMU, the Board of Visitors is all Youngkin appointees, begging the question: what took them so long?

The White folks in charge want to pretend that the world is already a meritocracy, and that the only way people of color, women and the LGBTQ+ community can get ahead is through artificial means, aided by things like DEI – the acronym standing in place of diversity, equity, inclusion.

The move at JMU will eliminate four administrative positions, and the school’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX office will be moved to another division.

Per a statement from JMU, the budget for the DEI office will be reallocated to support Pell-eligible student scholarships, at a total value over four years at $1.8 million.

The tiny dollar figure there tells you that JMU already wasn’t doing much in the DEI field, and that eliminating the office is more about just pretending to stick it to the libs than doing anything meaningful.

“The action of the board today does not lessen our commitment in creating a diverse campus community,” the school said in its statement on DEI. “JMU remains a community that values the richness of all individuals and perspectives, where we support one another, collaborate, and elevate the enriching student experience and high-quality education provided at JMU.”

This all goes away next January when Abigail Spanberger and the Democratic attorney general are sworn in, of course.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Staunton: Magistrate issues warrant in ‘rolling coal’ incident at April 5 protest
2 Staunton: Police have security plan in place ahead of Saturday political protest
3 Deion Sanders plays the portal victim game with, of all schools, Virginia
4 UVA Baseball series canceled in the aftermath of the FSU mass shooting
5 James Carville, step aside: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is a bigger idiot than you are

Latest News

Arts, Local

No day but today: The Wayne Theatre presents “Rent” in Waynesboro

Rebecca Barnabi
donald trump ben cline pic
Local, Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline applauds Trump effort to boost Russia, China misinformation campaign

Chris Graham

Ben Cline thinks “government has no business targeting free speech.” Except when the “free speech” is woke, amirite? Cline, our feckless Sixth District MAGA congressman, tweeted on Friday about the Trump administration’s move to close down the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference office at the State Department, which the MAGAs have been whining about...

Arts, Local

Staunton: The Arcadia Project requests $30K in 2026 budget for restoration costs

Rebecca Barnabi

Amid 2026 budget discussion for the city of Staunton, The Arcadia Project is requesting $30,000 in the budget to fulfill restoration needs. 

rocket in space
Virginia

Is there life out there? Astronomers find evidence that might silence skeptics

Crystal Graham
deion sanders
Football

Deion Sanders plays the portal victim game with, of all schools, Virginia

Chris Graham
firearm
Baseball

UVA Baseball series canceled in the aftermath of the FSU mass shooting

Chris Graham
business open cafe restaurant apron sign
Local, Politics

Staunton: Mill Street Grill receives criticism for employee behavior at S.C. restaurant

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status