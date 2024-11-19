Iconic characters Jay and Silent Bob coming to The Paramount Theater

Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith are bringing Jay and Silent Bob to the stage at The Paramount in Charlottesville.

“Jay and Silent Bob: The Aural Sects Tour,” is set for a live show at The Paramount on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Tickets go on sale to Paramount Star Circle+ on Wednesday at 10 a.m.; to Paramount Members+ on Thursday at 10 a.m.; and to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one hour before each event.

Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.