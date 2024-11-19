Countries
Iconic characters Jay and Silent Bob coming to The Paramount Theater
Arts, Culture, Travel

Iconic characters Jay and Silent Bob coming to The Paramount Theater

Chris Graham
Published date:
jay and silent bob
Image: The Paramount Theater

Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith are bringing Jay and Silent Bob to the stage at The Paramount in Charlottesville.

“Jay and Silent Bob: The Aural Sects Tour,” is set for a live show at The Paramount on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Tickets go on sale to Paramount Star Circle+ on Wednesday at 10 a.m.; to Paramount Members+ on Thursday at 10 a.m.; and to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one hour before each event.

Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

