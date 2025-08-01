If you’re looking for how to bet on PFL World Tournament Finals 1 legally from the U.S., your best option is to use offshore sportsbooks that are internationally licensed and available in all 50 states. These platforms let you bet on every fight, including Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley and Jesus Pinedo vs. Movlid Khaybulaev, without any geolocation checks, app downloads, or state restrictions. You’ll also get crypto support, quick withdrawals, and big PFL bonuses with thousands of dollars in free bets.

How to Bet on PFL World Tournament Finals 1

📌 PFL Finals 1: Key Details

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Location: Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey Start Times (ET): Prelims at 6:30 PM, Main Card at 9:00 PM

Prelims at 6:30 PM, Main Card at 9:00 PM Main Event: Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley (Welterweight Final)

Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley (Welterweight Final) Co-Main: Jesus Pinedo vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (Featherweight Final)

Jesus Pinedo vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (Featherweight Final) Broadcast: ESPN+ (Prelims), ESPN (Main Card)

Top Betting Sites for PFL World Tournament Finals 1

1. BetOnline – Best Overall for PFL Bets

BetOnline is the most complete option for betting on PFL World Tournament Finals 1. They offer a wide range of markets on every fight, including method of victory, round totals, and alternate lines.

Whether you’re backing a favorite like Thad Jean or looking for value in prelims, BetOnline has you covered with deep odds menus and real-time betting updates.

You’ll also benefit from fast crypto payouts and 24/7 customer support via live chat. BetOnline’s odds offer consistent value, and props go live earlier here than on most other sites. It’s built for bettors who want full control over their card.

2. Bovada – Best for PFL Props

Bovada has been a leading sportsbook for over 20 years, and they’ve earned that trust with consistent service and creative betting options. When it comes to PFL Finals 1, they go deeper than anyone with props. They make it easy to get action on more than just the outcome.

The crypto welcome bonus is large, payouts are steady, and their mobile interface is reliable for betting. If you’re the type to bet the card top to bottom with multiple angles, Bovada’s tools let you do that without fuss.

3. Bet105 – Best PFL Bonus for Low-Stakes

Bet105 is built for casual bettors or those who prefer smaller stakes. A $20 deposit unlocks a $25 free bet, and their PFL odds are competitive with larger books. They also run a 15% parlay boost on UFC events, which is handy if you are planning on sticking around for Saturday’s card too.

Unlike some books that only post odds on the main event, Bet105 offers full coverage, where every fight on the Atlantic City card is available to bet. The interface is simple, and bets settle quickly. Great for everyday users who want solid pricing and promos without needing to bet big.

4. BetUS – Biggest PFL Bonus

BetUS stands out with a huge bonus and built-in fight previews through BetUS TV. Their PFL section includes analyst breakdowns, picks, and up-to-date odds in a TV-style format, which is great for bettors who like a second opinion before locking in their plays.

They also run a loyalty rewards program where consistent action gets you perks and reload bonuses. The odds are competitive with the best books, and crypto options are available for both deposits and withdrawals.

5. BetNow – Best for Fast, Fee-Free Transactions

BetNow keeps things simple with quick registration, strong odds, and zero fees on any deposit or withdrawal method. You can fund your account with crypto or fiat, and everything processes quickly without added costs. This is a big plus if you’re cycling funds in and out regularly.

They offer moneylines, parlays, and select props for all PFL Finals 1 fights, with live updates as the odds move. If you want clean execution, low friction, and great pricing, BetNow is worth using alongside your main book.

Is It Legal to Bet on PFL?

Yes. These sportsbooks are internationally licensed and accept players from the United States. You don’t need to be located in a specific state, there’s no geolocation required, and you won’t need to upload identification to join. Betting offshore is legal for U.S. residents, and you can access the full PFL Finals 1 card from anywhere in the country.

✅ Licensed under respected international gaming authorities

✅ Available in all 50 states

✅ No download, no location tracking

Who Can Bet on PFL World Tournament Finals 1?

Anyone aged 18 or older can register and place bets. No documents or approval process required. Whether you’re on mobile or desktop, you can bet within minutes.

🔓 Must be 18 years or older

🔓 No ID verification required

🔓 Works instantly on all devices

PFL World Tournament Finals 1 Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog Thad Jean vs Logan Storley Jean -220 Storley +185 Jesus Pinedo vs Movlid Khaybulaev Pinedo -185 Khaybulaev +145 Yves Landu vs Azael Adjoudj Adjoudj -210 Landu +165 Jordan Newman vs Islam Abdel Baset Newman -2500 Baset +650 Jakub Kaszuba vs Sergio Cossio Kaszuba -800 Cossio +500 Husein Kadimagomaev vs Kyle Driscoll Kadimagomaev -275 Driscoll +210 Nathan Kelly vs Fred Dupras Kelly -180 Dupras +140 Sarek Shields vs Nick Meck Shields -137 Meck +117 Tom Pagliarulo vs Matt Turnbull Pagliarulo -900 Turnbull +600

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds subject to fluctuation

PFL World Tournament Finals 1 Picks and Predictions

Thad Jean ML (−220): Jean’s size and striking volume should be enough to fend off Storley’s wrestling. Storley has a shot if he dominates early, but Jean is built for five-rounders.

Jean’s size and striking volume should be enough to fend off Storley’s wrestling. Storley has a shot if he dominates early, but Jean is built for five-rounders. Jesus Pinedo ML (−185): Pinedo’s experience under pressure gives him the edge against the still-unbeaten Khaybulaev. He’s the more aggressive and tested fighter in big spots.

Pinedo’s experience under pressure gives him the edge against the still-unbeaten Khaybulaev. He’s the more aggressive and tested fighter in big spots. Kyle Driscoll ML (+210): Kadimagomaev is the rightful favorite, but Driscoll has UFC experience, throws volume, and can keep it standing. This is a live dog with value.

This parlay pays +391 at BetOnline.