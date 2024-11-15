How much money does Virginia ABC make? A lot more than you might think

Virginia ABC brought in just short of $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2024, and raked in $243.4 million in profits, and ABC sales contributed $635.7 million in profits and sales taxes to the state’s coffers.

Those funds support health and human resources, education, transportation and other needs for Virginia residents.

“These results speak volumes on Virginia ABC’s commitment to operate efficiently and control costs while still putting our customers, suppliers and the Commonwealth first,” CEO Dale Farino said. “We are focused on going above and beyond our budgeted revenue for fiscal year 2025, in order to grow our net contribution to the Commonwealth.”

Total sales grew $28.6 million to a record high of $1.47 billion in FY 2024, although the total fell short of the original budget by $44.9 million.

This is consistent with national trends of declining sprit sales, according to a report from Virginia ABC.

It’s still a lot of liquor, mixers and Virginia wines going out the door.

Friday was the top day for sales, at $333.5 million, with Saturday at $310 million in second. Sunday sales grew to $122 million but remained the slowest sales day.