Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Hot Springs: Garth Newel Music Center names 30-year music veteran as new executive director
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Hot Springs: Garth Newel Music Center names 30-year music veteran as new executive director

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
violin classis music
(© DeshaCAM – stock.adobe.com)

After a national search, the Garth Newel Music Center (GNMC) Board of Directors has appointed Steve Wogaman as its new executive director.

Wogaman, who officially joins GNMC this month, is both a seasoned leader of chamber music and symphony organizations and a professional pianist. He was the GNMC board and staff’s unanimous first choice for the position among a field of highly qualified candidates.

“I first visited Garth Newel in 2022. And I was immediately struck by what an amazing place it is. It is a place of refuge and renewal for all five senses: mountain wind on the skin, exquisite natural beauty, invigorating clean air, exceptional food, and glorious musical sounds. The totality of the experience is incredibly moving. I can’t think of a better context to experience the world’s greatest music,” Wogaman said.

Wogaman has served for 30 years as a chief executive with small- to mid-sized musical organizations. For the past 13 years, he was president of Chamber Music Detroit (formerly the Chamber Music Society of Detroit), where he continues to serve remotely as its artistic director and president. He has also served as chief executive of Canton Symphony Orchestra and the Allentown Symphony Orchestra and its historic Symphony Hall. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he developed the CameraMusic webcasting platform and collaborated with more than 70 peer organizations across North America while reaching an audience of more than 200,000 listeners worldwide.

“Steve is a wonderful leader in the chamber music field, both as presenter and a practitioner. Because his perspective and insight are so valuable, he is someone I depend on for thought partnership,” Kevin Kwan Loucks, chief executive officer of Chamber Music America, said.

Wogaman trained at the Eastman School of Music, the University of Louisville, and the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, where he completed a Doctor of Music degree in piano performance under the Beaux Arts Trio’s founding pianist, Menahem Pressler. His dissertation project resulted in the founding of a music outreach organization that reached more than 1 million students in 80 rural Kentucky counties.

As a performer, Wogaman has been a prizewinner and finalist in several national piano and chamber music competitions. He has performed as soloist and chamber musician throughout the eastern and midwestern United States, as well as in Spain and Central America. In the 1980s and 1990s, he was founding pianist of the Whitney Trio, which played frequently in his native Washington D.C., including performances at the National Gallery of Art, Phillips Collection and Alexandria Lyceum.

Board Chair Gene Sullivan said the entire organization is excited.

“Steve is a perfect fit for Garth Newel. He has energy, passion, and a gift for connecting with people. His expertise, enthusiasm, and extensive connections within the national chamber music community are exactly what Garth Newel needs. We look forward to working with him for years to come,” Sullivan said.

In Hot Springs, GNMC’s location is on a serene century-old estate which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Founded in 1973, GNMC is Virginia’s only year-round chamber music venue and presents more than 50 concerts, cooking classes and other events. Programs include the Allegheny Mountain String Project, Emerging Artist Fellowship Program, Music in the Schools, an annual Amateur Chamber Music Retreat and an international composition competition.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia dog breeding facility receives $35M fine related to abuse of 4,000 beagles
2 Jay Woolfolk, when his team needed him, pitched UVA into the Super Regionals
3 Public-records requests update: Full picture of Tony Bennett’s staff via contract language
4 Podcast: Have you heard the one where the NASCAR driver ran out of gas?
5 Reauthorization act would help reduce suicide, burnout among health care professionals

Latest News

Joeseph Sande with Bear
Local

Neighbor who murdered Augusta County vet’s service dog to be sentenced Wednesday

Crystal Graham
art hive staunton
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Staunton: Art Hive Creative awarded $1K Keep Virginia Beautiful grant for July workshops

Rebecca Barnabi

Art Hive Creative Reuse & Art Center has been awarded a $1,000 Green Grant from Keep Virginia Beautiful’s 14th Annual Green Grants Program.

Arts & Entertainment, Local

Staunton 8th grader named Boys & Girls Club 2024 Youth of the Year

Rebecca Barnabi

Wyatt R. of Staunton is the 2024 Boys and Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton & Augusta County (BGCWSA) Youth of the Year.

patient and doctor
Health, Local, Schools

Sentara Health’s second grant of $60K for SLI will encourage students into healthcare pipeline

Rebecca Barnabi
climate change
U.S. & World News

Climate and Energy News Roundup: June 2024

Earl Zimmerman
interstate 95
Virginia

Interstate 95 crash in Prince George County claims life of Virginia woman

Chris Graham
ncaa
Sports

Virginia to host Kansas State in best-of-three Super Regional beginning on Friday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status