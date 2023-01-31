Highlight of the Virginia 2023 football schedule: The return of Brennan Armstrong

Which game, Virginia Fan, do you have circled next fall? The opener against Tennessee in Nashville, maybe.

I’m making that road trip, just because it’s Nashville.

The home opener, then, is the next weekend against JMU, which will be favored.

That one won’t be any fun.

I’m thinking the Friday night game in Charlottesville on Sept. 22 against Brennan Armstrong, Robert Anae and NC State will be the one you want to see the most, which is to say, the least.

The ‘Hoos, according to the ACC, which released the football schedules for the fall, get just six home games next year, which, whatever – folks aren’t going to them anyway.

The season opens in Nashville on Sept. 2 against Tennessee, which at least won’t have Hendon Hooker back, but that won’t matter much.

You know that JMU, in town for the Sept. 9 home opener, is already salivating at the chance to not just get a win, but, you know.

(They want to tear the big boys from across the Blue Ridge a new one.)

The NC State game on Sept. 22 is going to be no fun at all, with Armstrong throwing for 500 yards and six touchdowns, making us realize that last year wasn’t him at all.

Other than that one, the home schedule isn’t going to get people to buy season tickets. There’s William & Mary (Oct. 7), Georgia Tech (Nov. 4), Duke (Nov. 18) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 25).

The road games are at Maryland (Sept. 16), Boston College (Sept. 30), North Carolina (Oct. 21), Miami (Oct. 28) and Louisville (Thursday, Nov. 9).

About those season tickets

According to the folks at UVA Athletics, there will be no price increases for 2023 season tickets, and some customers will even receive a slight decrease in their season ticket prices.

Seems that somebody over there in the athletics office has been paying attention to us here.

UVA Athletics is touting a new fan-friendly price point with the Select option at $165 as well as reduced the ticket price on 35 percent of the seats within Scott Stadium.

New for 2023, season ticket members can take advantage of an extended six-installment, interest-free payment option and have first access to purchase tickets to the opener against Tennessee in Nashville as well as purchase additional tickets to the Commonwealth Clash against Virginia Tech (Nov. 25).

Fans interested in becoming season ticket members can place a $50 per seat deposit to security priority access to seat locations for the 2023 season.

Season tickets start at $129. A representative of the Virginia athletics ticket office will contact deposit holders in February to discuss available seats.

Current season ticket members can renew their seats and any applicable parking passes or Cavalier chairbacks starting today by signing into their ticketing account or contacting the ticket office at 434-924-8821.

Season ticket members have until March 31 to renew their membership.