A Henrico man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Route 288.

Thomas St. Clair, 39, ran off the road and struck trees, according to Virginia State Police.

The accident occurred at 9:25 a.m. on June 12 northbound just past the Courthouse Road exit.

St. Clair was not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.