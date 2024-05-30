Countries
Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner leaving city for police chief job in Pa.

Chris Graham
Published date:
Chief Kelley Warner
Photo: City of Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner announced Thursday that she will step down from that post to take the job as police chief in Solebury Township, Pa.

Warner was named chief of the Harrisonburg PD in 2021 following three decades with the Abington (Pa.) Township Police Department.

“When I was selected as the chief in Harrisonburg, I was told I hit the jackpot. I quickly found out that I did,” Warner said. “However, being away from my family has proven to be more and more challenging. This forced me to make a very difficult decision – to leave this wonderful community and extremely dedicated group of officers that I had come to know and love. I am grateful for the opportunity the city and HPD has allowed me, and I will cherish the relationships and lessons I have learned.”

Warner’s final day with HPD will be in mid-June. City Manager Ande Banks will work closely with HPD deputy chiefs Todd Miller and Rod Pollard as they lead the department forward until a new chief of police is selected through a national recruitment effort.

“While we are all certainly sad to say goodbye to Chief Warner, I know our community is incredibly grateful for her work in Harrisonburg and the impact that work will have for years to come,” Banks said. “As chief, she has placed great emphasis on programs that will serve those at risk in our community, such as the Blue Envelope Program or the creation of the Victim Service Liaison Unit. Efforts like these and many others have made HPD a more dynamic and responsive law enforcement agency, placing our department in an even greater position to capitalize on our Harrisonburg 2043 Vision in providing distinctive, reliable delivery of high-quality city services to all who call Harrisonburg home and visit our community.”

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

