Harrisonburg Innovation Hub scheduled to open Dec. 2 with JMU as anchor
Local News

Harrisonburg Innovation Hub scheduled to open Dec. 2 with JMU as anchor

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
remote work
(© Marina Andrejchenko – stock.adobe.com)

JMU will anchor the Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, which opens its doors on Monday, Dec. 2, at 25 North Liberty Street in the historic Wetsel Seed Complex.

A Waynesboro Innovation Hub has been in the works at the Virginia Metalcrafters building. The Staunton Innovation Hub opened at 11 North Central Avenue and 32 North Augusta Street in downtown Staunton in April 2018. Renovations of 11 North Central Avenue, the former The News Leader newspaper, were completed in November 2021.

The Harrisonburg Innovation Hub (HIH) will offer a fresh, modern space for entrepreneurs, remote workers and business owners alike. The Hub is designed for productivity, connection and inspiration and reservations are being accepted now.

“Our goal is to create a space where people feel empowered to work, connect, and create. Whether you’re looking for a private office, a dedicated desk or just a membership that gives you access to everything, we’ve designed this space with you in mind. We’re excited to open our doors to a community that values growth and connection,” Innovation Hub Director Hannah Cooper said.

With a range of flexible options, individuals can reserve a dedicated desk, a private office or a membership for full access to curated coworking spaces. Membership includes soundproofed offices, and access to printers and lightning-fast Internet. From the accessible mailroom to the rooftop deck with stunning city views, the HIH provides every convenience needed to make the modern workday smooth and enjoyable.

The JMU office of Research, Economic Development and Innovation (REDI) will soon connect with the local community as an anchor tenant of the 1,000-square-foot HIH.

“We’re excited to be a part of this environment to showcase faculty and student research, foster idea sharing and facilitate innovation,” said Keith Holland, associate vice provost for research and economic development in REDI. “Given the challenges facing our region and nation, having a focal point to center collaborative thought will be powerful.”

According to Holland, programming and activities within the space will be intentionally designed to encourage creativity, promote collaboration and support innovators in creating impact with their ideas, products and services.

“It is our goal to make HIH an incredible asset to, and a great neighbor within, the already vibrant Harrisonburg community. Our mission, ‘Reduce Barriers to Innovation,’ extends to stakeholders large and small, established and new,” HIH founder and JMU alumnus Peter Denbigh said.

HIH will help attract more forward-thinking innovators to the region, add fuel to local startups’ fires, serve as a basecamp for existing innovators, and help grow an innovation ecosystem whose sum is greater than its parts, Denbigh said.

“It’s incredible what happens when the right people coalesce in the right space with the right culture. We expect big things out of HIH and can’t wait to bring this project to life.”

Investments in community entrepreneurial resources like HIH are part of a broader national movement to build entrepreneurial ecosystems in rural areas, Holland said. Funding is also increasingly focused on convergence research – areas where different types of research overlap to find solutions. Collaborative work is essential to tackling large, complex issues facing society, such as agricultural and food security, supply chain disruptions and climate change.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

