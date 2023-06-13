Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsharrisonburg fire department acquires ballistic protection equipment to use during hostile acts
Local

Harrisonburg Fire Department acquires ballistic protection equipment to use during hostile acts

Crystal Graham
Published date:
harrisonburg fire department ballistic equipment vest helmet
Submitted photo

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is better prepared to respond to hostile events after the purchase of 29 sets of ballistic protection equipment designed to make violent conditions safer for the first responders.

Each set includes a vest, ballistic plates designed to stop rifle rounds and a ballistic helmet. Each vest will be equipped with life-saving equipment to stop uncontrolled bleeding, and each vest and helmet are fully adjustable to accommodate the wearer.

The new ballistic protection will be carried on the department’s fire engines, ladder truck and fire marshal and command vehicles.

It will allow HFD personnel, who often administer lifesaving medical care, to enter a hostile scene faster, potentially decreasing the time to get rescue from the threatening environment.

“This type of personal protective equipment wasn’t even a thought when I started my career 27 years ago,” said HFD Deputy Chief Stephen Morris. “Today, ballistic protection is necessary for all first responders, allowing us to provide the necessary and timely care to victims of violence in coordination with law enforcement.”

The HFD and local law enforcement, including Harrisonburg and James Madison University Police Departments, work closely and have trained together annually for the last 10 years in preparedness to respond to active incidents. The addition of the ballistic protection for HFD enhances the department’s ability to provide the critical service to the community.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia blasts Duke, 12-2: ‘Hoos headed to their sixth appearance in College World Series
2 Notebook: ‘Hoos in three, as Virginia punches its ticket for another trip to Omaha
3 Community support for large animal seizure ‘tremendous,’ volunteers and donations needed
4 Update your presets: WNRN moves radio digits to offer more consistent listening experience
5 DEQ adds Shenandoah Valley, Northern Piedmont to drought watch advisory

Latest News

Local

Mural at Boys & Girls Club illustrates healthy habits for children

Rebecca Barnabi
college world series
Sports

Virginia’s path to a College World Series title runs through Florida, TCU, Oral Roberts

Chris Graham

Virginia and Florida have numbers beside their names denoting national seeds – Virginia a #7, Florida a #2. Neither TCU nor Oral Roberts has a number beside their name.

joanna hardin uva softball
Sports

Mailbag: Is it time for Virginia to move on from softball coach Joanna Hardin?

Chris Graham

Joanna Hardin has a 139-197 record in her seven seasons leading the UVA softball program, with just two winning seasons – the past two, 28-26 in 2022 and 30-22 in 2023.

Virginia ABC
Virginia

Virginia ABC makes changes to prevent retail, internal theft at stores, distribution center

Crystal Graham
U.S./World

Wittman and colleagues aim to take a bite out of sharks and help fishermen

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia Driver's License with REAL ID star
Virginia

Deadline gets closer for Virginia residents to get REAL ID for air travel, more

Crystal Graham
Local

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank earns highest food rating from national organization

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy