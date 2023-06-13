Harrisonburg Fire Department acquires ballistic protection equipment to use during hostile acts

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is better prepared to respond to hostile events after the purchase of 29 sets of ballistic protection equipment designed to make violent conditions safer for the first responders.

Each set includes a vest, ballistic plates designed to stop rifle rounds and a ballistic helmet. Each vest will be equipped with life-saving equipment to stop uncontrolled bleeding, and each vest and helmet are fully adjustable to accommodate the wearer.

The new ballistic protection will be carried on the department’s fire engines, ladder truck and fire marshal and command vehicles.

It will allow HFD personnel, who often administer lifesaving medical care, to enter a hostile scene faster, potentially decreasing the time to get rescue from the threatening environment.

“This type of personal protective equipment wasn’t even a thought when I started my career 27 years ago,” said HFD Deputy Chief Stephen Morris. “Today, ballistic protection is necessary for all first responders, allowing us to provide the necessary and timely care to victims of violence in coordination with law enforcement.”

The HFD and local law enforcement, including Harrisonburg and James Madison University Police Departments, work closely and have trained together annually for the last 10 years in preparedness to respond to active incidents. The addition of the ballistic protection for HFD enhances the department’s ability to provide the critical service to the community.