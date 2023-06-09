Countries
Harrisonburg: East Market Street road work to cause delays through end of June

harrisonburg road reconfiguration map
Map courtesy City of Harrisonburg

A road reconfiguration project in Harrisonburg on East Market Street will cause delays through the end of June, according to Harrisonburg Public Works.

Work began Tuesday on a project that will create safer transportation options for all users.

Work is being done from Federal Street to the intersection of Myrtle Street.

Work will require lane closures in eastbound and westbound lanes, and traffic controls will be in place as the road will remain open to through traffic.

This project is one of three reconfiguration projects taking place during the city’s paving schedule in efforts to create safer roads and a more connected bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

East Market Street reconfiguration project

Repaving of the road

Allow for a westbound dedicated right turn lane at the Mason Street and East Market Street intersection.

Reduction to one eastbound lane beginning at Federal Street and ending just after the intersection at Myrtle

Street to reduce rear-end and left/right turn crashes and provide fewer lanes for pedestrians to cross in a highly pedestrian-traveled area.

Installation of crosswalk and refuge island just east of Broad Street to provide a space for pedestrians to cross the street and provide a protected space for bicyclists and pedestrians to wait for an acceptable gap in traffic – allowing the crossing to be made in two stages, if needed.

Installation of median pedestrian refuge island that will restrict southbound left turns onto Myrtle Street to provide a space for pedestrians to wait for an acceptable gap in traffic.

An open house was held in March to explain the project, and the city received community feedback through a questionnaire.

More information is available online at www.harrisonburgva.gov/roadway-reconfigurations

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

