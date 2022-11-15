Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news happy anniversary highlands rhythm rail route celebrates one year
Local/Virginia

Happy Anniversary: Highlands Rhythm rail route celebrates one year

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© den-belitsky – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation marked the first anniversary of the Highlands Rhythm route today.

In 2017, the department launched the Virginia Breeze intercity bus service to provide critical transportation connection between rural Virginia communities and other forms of transportation. Now with four routes, Virginia Breeze’s Highlands Rhythm route links Bristol, Va. and Washington, D.C.

“Intercity bus transportation provides an essential public service, especially benefiting those in rural and underserved communities,” Jennifer DeBruhl, Director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, said in a press release. “The Virginia Breeze improves the quality of life for rural communities by allowing people to live where they want, yet still have the mobility, connections, and access to the national transportation network.”

The Highlands Rhythm route brings passengers to Bristol, Wytheville, Radford, Christiansburg, Salem, Harrisonburg, Dulles International Airport, West Falls Church and Washington, D.C., with a one northbound and one southbound trip each day.

The Highlands Rhythm route carried 10,729 passengers in its first year. Ridership exceeded expectations upon its launch on November 15, 2021, and continues to increase. Record ridership in the month of October 2022 carried 1,887 passengers.

“The Virginia Breeze provides a critical transportation service between Bristol and Washington, D.C., in a way that makes Southwest Virginians feel more connected to the Commonwealth by marrying the urban and rural communities along the route,” Bristol Mayor Anthony Farnum said in the press release. “This safe, convenient and affordable travel option has been valuable to the people of Southwest Virginia.”

The Highlands Rhythm expanded upon Virginia Breeze service along the congested Interstate 81 corridor.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Twelfth Night: What doth make a play for the Christmas season?
Rebecca Barnabi
uva football tragedy

Williams: UVA Athletics will be able to help players attend funerals of fallen teammates
Chris Graham

The NCAA won’t step in the way of UVA Athletics helping players who want to be there for their fallen teammates and their families.

christopher darnell jones

Alleged triple-murderer Chris Jones never practiced with the Virginia Football team
Chris Graham

You’ve seen alleged triple-murderer Chris Jones described as a former Virginia Football player. Turns out he never even practiced with the team, much less suited up for or played in a game.

bronco mendenhall

Bronco Mendenhall on UVA Football tragedy: ‘It’s as if I’ve lost three of my own sons’
Chris Graham
uva football

Update: Decision ‘soon’ on status of the scheduled Virginia-Coastal Carolina game
Chris Graham
road construction

Lane closures planned on Route 29 North near Lynchburg Regional Airport
Crystal Graham

Virginia Oyster Month: No. 1 in East Coast production
Rebecca Barnabi