Happy Anniversary: Highlands Rhythm rail route celebrates one year

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation marked the first anniversary of the Highlands Rhythm route today.

In 2017, the department launched the Virginia Breeze intercity bus service to provide critical transportation connection between rural Virginia communities and other forms of transportation. Now with four routes, Virginia Breeze’s Highlands Rhythm route links Bristol, Va. and Washington, D.C.

“Intercity bus transportation provides an essential public service, especially benefiting those in rural and underserved communities,” Jennifer DeBruhl, Director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, said in a press release. “The Virginia Breeze improves the quality of life for rural communities by allowing people to live where they want, yet still have the mobility, connections, and access to the national transportation network.”

The Highlands Rhythm route brings passengers to Bristol, Wytheville, Radford, Christiansburg, Salem, Harrisonburg, Dulles International Airport, West Falls Church and Washington, D.C., with a one northbound and one southbound trip each day.

The Highlands Rhythm route carried 10,729 passengers in its first year. Ridership exceeded expectations upon its launch on November 15, 2021, and continues to increase. Record ridership in the month of October 2022 carried 1,887 passengers.

“The Virginia Breeze provides a critical transportation service between Bristol and Washington, D.C., in a way that makes Southwest Virginians feel more connected to the Commonwealth by marrying the urban and rural communities along the route,” Bristol Mayor Anthony Farnum said in the press release. “This safe, convenient and affordable travel option has been valuable to the people of Southwest Virginia.”

The Highlands Rhythm expanded upon Virginia Breeze service along the congested Interstate 81 corridor.