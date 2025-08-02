A federal jury convicted four defendants in a Hampton Roads marijuana trafficking conspiracy centered at Lux Auto in Newport News.

Thirty-one additional defendants pled guilty to charges in the 127-count superseding indictment.

Between August 2020 and August 2023, law enforcement seized nearly $400,000 in drug proceeds and 1,000 pounds of marijuana and contraband at major airports related to the operation.

Cortez Dayshawn “Co” Bumphus, 32, was convicted Wednesday of continuing criminal enterprise; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of marijuana; conspiracy to launder money; being a felon in possession of a firearm; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime; maintaining a drug-involved premises; and use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Dilquon “Quon” “DQ” Best, 33, was convicted of continuing criminal enterprise; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of marijuana; conspiracy to launder money; and use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Earvin Jerome “Gooch” Moore, 45, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of marijuana; maintaining a drug-involved premises; and use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Kamani “Komma” “Kazz” Johnson, 30, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of marijuana, and interstate travel in aid of racketeering.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, federal law enforcement opened an investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking activity in June 2021.

The conspirators used the Lux Auto business as a base of operations storing illegal drugs in vehicles throughout the parking lot.

Leaders of the operation engaged with the sources of supply outside Virginia and arranged for the purchase of large amounts of marijuana. They also instructed other members of the organization to arrange for couriers to fly to the sources of supply, deliver money to them and return to Virginia with the marijuana. The leaders further arranged for mid-level members to receive marijuana from couriers and distribute it to customers or have subordinate dealers sell the marijuana.

A federal district court judge will handle sentencing at a later date.