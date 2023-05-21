Countries
Virginia

Grim discovery: Searchers find body of missing George Mason University student

Chris Graham
Published date:
Mateo Cobo Zevallos
Photo: Zevallos family

The body of a male believed to be Mateo Cobo Zevallos was discovered by searchers today at 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive identification and determination of cause of death.

Zevallos had been reported missing to the Fairfax County Police Department on May 6. He was last seen leaving his home in Oakton on May 5 en route to George Mason University.

Based on information received May 16, Shenandoah National Park Rangers began looking for Zevallos’s vehicle. They located the car in the northern area of Shenandoah National Park in a parking lot that serves the popular Overall Run Falls Trail.

The park established a search operation Wednesday morning, which continued through weekend. The remains were found in the park about 1.6 miles from where his car was parked in steep terrain near several rock outcrops.

Trails in the Overall Run area that were closed for search operations have been reopened.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press.

