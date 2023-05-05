Countries
newsgreene county box truck crosses centerline knocks car into ditch killing louisa man
Greene County: Box truck crosses centerline, knocks car into ditch, killing Louisa man

Chris Graham
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A Louisa man was killed on Thursday when a box truck crossed a centerline and knocked his Kia Rondo into a ditch on Matthew Mill Road in Greene County.

Melvin A. Bond Sr., 89, of Louisa, died at the scene of the 11:10 a.m. accident, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2018 Freightliner box truck driven by Jordan M. Shelton, 26, of Richmond, was traveling west as it came into a curve on Matthew Mill Road.

The truck crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2008 Kia Rondo driven by Bond. The impact of the crash caused the box truck to run off the right side of the road and overturn. The Kia ran off the road and came to rest in a ditch.

Shelton was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Shelton was charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control.

The crash remains under investigation.

