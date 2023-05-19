Countries
newsgrant funding supports programs to expand oral health care in underserved communities
Virginia

Grant funding supports programs to expand oral health care in underserved communities

Crystal Graham
Published date:

delta dental logoThe Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation announced $775,000 in grants awarded to 12 safety-net providers focused on meeting critical oral health needs in Virginia.

“We are committed to expanding access to oral health programs throughout the state, and this year, more than ever before, our safety-net clinic partners tell us they are facing workforce challenges that are limiting access for the region’s most vulnerable patients,” said Frank Lucia, president and chief executive officer of Delta Dental of Virginia. “With these grants and other workforce initiatives throughout the state, we are implementing long-term strategies to help grow and diversify Virginia’s dental workforce.”

Various initiatives funded this year include programs to increase patient access to dental care, initiatives to expand the safety-net clinic workforce and direct-to-home comprehensive oral health education programs.

Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation 2023 grantees include:

“It’s clear that these organizations are determined to meet the oral health needs of their communities today and far into the future,” said Polly Raible, executive director of the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation. “The programs funded ensure that we’re responding to current challenges, while also investing in the long-term expansion of dental access for all Virginians.”

The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation is in its 11th year and has developed, implemented and supported many unique community collaborations with health and wellness partners throughout the state to promote oral health initiatives.

For more information about the grant program, visit DeltaDentalVA.com/foundation.

