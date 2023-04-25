Grand opening for Little Free Food Pantry in Fishersville welcomes community donations

The Little Free Food Pantry at the Fishersville Main Library is made possible by a partnership between Augusta County Library and The Neighbor Bridge Inc.

At 1759 Jefferson Highway, the pantry is conveniently positioned near the Brite Bus stop beside the library and aims to provide community members with access to non-perishable food when other local food pantries are not open. All community members, not just library patrons, are welcome to access donations and pick-ups at the pantry.

A grand opening will be hosted by The Neighbor Bridge Inc. and Augusta County Library at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. The community is welcome to gather outside the Fishersville Main Library for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and to bring food or supply donations for the pantry.

“The Augusta County Library and The Neighborhood Bridge, Inc. partnership means that our community will have expanded access to food at no cost, helping those in need without question,” Fishersville Branch Manager Doug Keith said.

The Neighbor Bridge, Inc.’s mission is “to provide food, clothing, and supplies to impoverished families through projects connecting neighbors and community.”

The Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, VA with six additional locations in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.