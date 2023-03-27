Countries
Virginia

Youngkin signs legislation supporting Virginians with developmental disabilities

Governor Glenn Youngkin today signed key pieces of legislation that will help support Virginians with developmental disabilities and their families obtain the support and tools necessary to ensure that they are able to succeed.

“The bills I’m signing today will improve the lives of so many Virginians, including those with developmental disabilities, who contribute so much to the culture and success of our vibrant Commonwealth,” said Youngkin. “We must continue to strive to equip our students with the skills to compete and education is such an important part of that process.”

Governor Youngkin signed the following bills today:

  • HB 1963, patroned by Delegate Chris Runion and SB 945, patroned by Senator David Suetterlein, directs the Department of Medical Assistance Services to take steps to amend the Family and Individual Supports, Community Living, and Building Independence waivers to provide greater financial flexibility to individuals with developmental disabilities who are receiving waiver services. The bill requires the Department to report on its progress to the Governor and the General Assembly by Dec. 1.
  • HB 1554, patroned by Delegate Emily Brewer and SB 943, patroned by Senator David Suetterlein, requires each public high school in the Commonwealth to publicly identify on its official website the faculty member responsible for special education transition planning and coordination at such high school.
  • SB 1430, patroned by Senator David Suetterlein, requires the Department of Education to convene a stakeholder work group to make recommendations on reducing barriers to and improving the access of paid work-based learning experiences for English language learner students.

“I am extremely blessed and pleased to continue our collaboration with The Arc on this legislation. With the Governor’s signature focused, meaningful and impactful support will be available to our friends and neighbors who need it most,” said Delegate Chris Runion (R-25)

