Gov. Youngkin visits Virginia servicemembers at Air Base in Japan

In his first international trade mission as governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Yokota Air Base in Japan on Wednesday.

His trip to Asia enabled him the opportunity to meet with Virginia servicemembers in the airlift squadron, the medical group, aircraft maintenance, communications and other respective entities at the base.

“It was incredible to visit Yokota Air Base today and thank our Virginia servicemembers stationed here. When adversaries seek to destabilize the globe it often falls on our armed forces to meet the gathering threats and defend freedom. Their courage, commitment, and dedication to keeping America and Virginia safe is profound and I’m honored to serve as their home state governor,” Youngkin said.