Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsgov youngkin visits virginia servicemembers at air base in japan
Virginia

Gov. Youngkin visits Virginia servicemembers at Air Base in Japan

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Gov. Glenn Youngkin visits with servicemembers at Yokota Air Base in Japan on Apr. 26, 2023. Official Photo by the Office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In his first international trade mission as governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Yokota Air Base in Japan on Wednesday.

His trip to Asia enabled him the opportunity to meet with Virginia servicemembers in the airlift squadron, the medical group, aircraft maintenance, communications and other respective entities at the base.

“It was incredible to visit Yokota Air Base today and thank our Virginia servicemembers stationed here. When adversaries seek to destabilize the globe it often falls on our armed forces to meet the gathering threats and defend freedom. Their courage, commitment, and dedication to keeping America and Virginia safe is profound and I’m honored to serve as their home state governor,” Youngkin said. 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Fauci, in two interviews, seems to be conceding that COVID mask mandates were ‘a mistake’
2 Lifelong fitness at an early age: Waynesboro students learn tennis, golf, swimming
3 State medical examiner seeks public help to identify skeletal remains
4 Oklahoma stretch four Jacob Groves commits to Virginia: How he fits in
5 Triple-A Norfolk Tides have Baltimore Orioles’ big-league prospects everywhere 

Latest News

Local

Jones Gardens requests donations for expansion garden on Montgomery Avenue

Rebecca Barnabi
trey morgan
Sports

VMI centerfielder, left-hander Trey Morgan named to John Olerud watch list

Chris Graham

VMI’s Trey Morgan is on the watch list for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award.

waynesboro
Local

No primary election in Waynesboro; November House, Senate seats on the ballot

Crystal Graham

Waynesboro City will not have a Primary Election on June 20, according to Lisa Jeffers, the General Registrar.

covid-19
U.S./World

Fauci, in two interviews, seems to be conceding that COVID mask mandates were ‘a mistake’

Chris Graham
joe biden
U.S./World

Political expert on President Biden: Age is ‘concern for many in the public’

Crystal Graham
richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police identify pedestrian struck, killed in accident on Richmond Highway

Chris Graham
ryan odom vcu
Sports

VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom adds five from the transfer portal

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy